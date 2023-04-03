1h ago

Stellenbosch University vice-chancellor in nepotism controversy

Compiled by Jenni Evans
Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers.
  • Stellenbosch University rector Wim de Villiers is facing a nepotism controversy. 
  • An applicant, who did not get into medical school, discovered a former classmate with lower marks got in.
  • She later found out the person was related to the rector.

Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers is under fire for using his discretionary powers to admit a relative to study medicine. 

Netwerk24 reported that a school classmate of the relative complained that she did not get in, even though she had higher marks. 

Her family discovered, by chance, that the pupil was related to De Villiers when they spotted a photo of a family gathering - and they started asking questions.

In a brief statement, the executive committee of the university's council said it knew about the complaint that De Villiers "exercised his discretion under Stellenbosch University's Admissions Policy to offer a relative of his wife a place in the MBChB programme for 2023".

This was in terms of the rector's discretionary placements, which was allowed under the admissions policy.

The statement said:

The rector acknowledges that, even though he acted in good faith and consistent with the current guidelines, he made an error of judgement.
 

The Rectorate will review the guidelines for discretionary placements under the admissions policy, and the topic is expected to be on the agenda of an upcoming council meeting. 

This meeting is set to be fraught following the SA Human Rights Commission's finding that De Villiers violated the rights of Afrikaans speakers when he instructed that, for the sake of inclusivity, only English may be used for the welcoming week in certain residences at the start of the university year. 

Last week, the Senate expressed its confidence in De Villiers after a motion tabled by Professor Geo Quinot, of the Faculty of Law, and seconded by Professor Mbulungeni Madiba, the dean of the Faculty of Education.

The nepotism controversy, as well as the language issue, will see the DA's Leon Schreiber table a motion of no confidence in De Villiers at the next council meeting, which is set for 17 April.

