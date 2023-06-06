Stellenbosch University's convocation vote 'highly flawed', formal objection claims

Stellenbosch University's convocation executive committee, excluding its vice-president, was voted to vacate their positions.

Consequently, Jan Heunis, the executive committee president resigned from the council of the university with immediate effect.

Now a formal objection has been lodged relating to the process followed during the meeting as well as the voting results.

Stellenbosch University's (SU) convocation continues to be rocked by controversy - this time by allegations of voting irregularities after most of its executive committee was booted out of office.

The convocation, which is drawn from full-time and retired academic staff and alumni, elects the executive committee and can remove executive members.

Following months of turmoil, an extraordinary convocation meeting was held on Thursday where two motions against the five-member executive committee were debated and voted on.

The motions related to the executive committee's response to nepotism charges against SU rector and vice-chancellor, Wim de Villiers, which are still being investigated.

Motion one saw 1 559 votes in favour and 811 against, while motion two saw 934 for, and 1 312 against.

Twenty-eight people abstained from voting in motion one, while 98 people abstained from voting in motion two.

The motions resulted in convocation president advocate Jan Heunis, SC, being voted out, while vice-president Dr Rudi Buys was the only executive committee member to survive the chop.

However, on Monday evening, a lawyer in Stellenbosch lodged a formal objection with the ad-hoc chairperson of the convocation's extraordinary meeting relating to the process, as well as the voting results, concerning the two motions.

In the objection, which News24 has seen, Dirk van Niekerk said the registration and voting process cast doubt on the legitimacy and credibility of the results; and therefore would be problematic for the image of the SU and would contribute to further division within the convocation.

'No confidence in the result'

He said the vast majority of the 230 000 convocation members do not reside in Stellenbosch.

He said:

Such members who are spread across South Africa and even the world would only attend the meeting and vote on the motions if they could register for the meeting 'online' and therefore only being able to vote 'online'.

Van Niekerk said a substantial number of convocation members could not register, as well as participate and vote because of an "extremely problematic" registration process.

"The announced results regarding motion one show that only 2 370 people voted out of the 4 039 convocation members who managed to register with great difficulty.

"Almost 1 669 members, of which a significant amount had extreme difficulty registering, did not vote. It just doesn't make sense."

Van Niekerk claims that from the 3 447 convocation members who managed to register for online participation and online voting, only 2 024 of them actually voted.

"The number of people who therefore did not vote or could not vote represents 42% of all the people who clearly realise the seriousness of the situation... with many going to great lengths to register themselves. This aspect itself is extremely problematic and indicative of an inadequate and highly flawed process," he said.

Serious irregularities

Heunis resigned from his role on the SU council with immediate effect after the results were announced.

In his resignation letter, Heunis said that he "decided not to declare a dispute" despite having documentary evidence that the motions of no confidence votes suffered "serious irregularities" on the part of the SU administration.

He wrote:

I no longer have faith in SU's ability to manage a transparent and independent process. I, therefore, hereby inform you that I am resigning, not only as president of the convocation but also as a member of the council, if only to give way to others who stubbornly cling to offices they are not worthy of.

Buys, who will perform the functions of the executive committee until a new committee is elected, told News24 that diverse convocation members were able to boldly share their views and did so in an orderly and well-considered manner.

"Even if the outcome of the vote had been different, it would not change the fact that all involved were and are committed, and a thorough democratic process was followed.

"The most important task now is to bring opposing groups to the dialoguing table and together ready the broad convocation to elect a new executive committee, which is committed to inclusiveness and consultation, as soon as possible," he said.

Convocation member Lwazi Phakade said allegations that there were voting irregularities were vexatious.

"The voting process was thoroughly monitored and audited by independent professionals with no vested interest in the matter, and I have full confidence in their findings. Dirk van Niekerk must provide proof for these allegations."

SU spokesperson Martin Viljoen previously said that due process was followed and the university trusted that all members of the convocation would abide by the outcome.



