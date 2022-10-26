33m ago

add bookmark

Stellenbosch urination scandal: 'We can't shy away from these issues' - vice-chancellor

accreditation
Herman Eloff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers.
Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers.
PHOTO: Lerato Maduna/Gallo Images/Beeld
  • Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers has condemned the latest bout of student scandals that have hit the university.
  • De Villiers said all resources should be used to combat destructive behaviour.
  • He made the statement at the official launch event of the Nobel in Africa – Nobel Symposia Series in Stellenbosch. 

"I strongly condemn any behaviour that is contrary not only to upholding basic human rights but also our values as an institution. We can't shy away from these issues," said Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers, while addressing recent incidents that have unfolded on campus.

De Villiers was one of the dignitaries speaking at the official launch of the Nobel in Africa – Nobel Symposia Series in Stellenbosch on Tuesday morning. 

"As a community, we have to engage in open conversation with each other and use all the resources at our disposal to combat destructive behaviour," he added.

It was reported on Sunday that the university suspended a student from his residence after reports that he urinated in the room of a fellow student in the early hours of Saturday.

READ | Nobel in Africa: 'We call you around the fireplace to exchange your knowledge'

News24 reported last month that a student was also suspended for allegedly urinating on his roommate's chair at the Helshoogte men's residence.

In May, Theuns du Toit was caught on camera urinating on first-year student Babalo Ndwayana's desk, laptop and books at Huis Marais men's residence.

He was later expelled after being found guilty of contravening several clauses of the university's disciplinary code for students.

De Villiers said: 

We must acknowledge that as a university, we also face challenges in our quest for knowledge and, indeed, in our quest for transformation.

"Our university's campus is not immune to societal problems, and we recently experienced student behaviour where our values, excellence, compassion, accountability, respect, and equity were woefully lacking," De Villiers said.

A 'momentous occasion'

The Nobel in Africa is a Stellenbosch Institute for Advanced Study (STIAS) initiative in partnership with Stellenbosch University, the Nobel Foundation, and Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

It will see the launch of the Nobel Symposia on the African continent for the first time since it was first initiated in 1965.

Wim de Villiers with Vidar Helgesen at official launch
Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers with Nobel Foundation executive director Vidar Helgesen at the official launch of the Nobel Symposia series in Africa.

Through the Nobel in Africa initiative, STIAS will become the first institution outside of Scandinavia to host the Nobel Symposia on behalf of the Nobel Foundation, with funding from the Knut & Alice Wallenberg Foundation.

De Villiers called Tuesday's event a "momentous occasion" for the university.

READ | Stellenbosch University suspends another student for urinating in fellow students' room

"Despite these challenging incidents and issues we face, we're also able, and we're so happy to welcome the world's foremost scientific minds to our shores and to share research from the African continent.

"The Nigerian writer Wole Soyinka, the first black African to win a Nobel Prize for Literature, said; 'No one is rich enough to buy yesterday, but if you hustle hard tomorrow could be yours', and Africa has been hustling for years.

"In the academic world, researchers and thought leaders from our continent have been fighting tooth and nail to take up spaces in the world and to make their voices heard.

"With the Nobel in Africa Symposia Series coming to Stellenbosch, to Africa, our voices are being amplified loud and clear."

The vice-chancellor said the STIAS Stellenbosch University Physics Symposium included an outreach element that saw participants delivering public lectures at universities and research institutes countrywide.

"This is a true way of taking science to a wider audience. It aligns so beautifully with Stellenbosch University's vision to be inclusive and to advance knowledge in service of society."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nobel foundationstellenbosch universitywestern capecape towneducationscience and technology
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
10% - 4494 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
30% - 14088 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
38% - 17665 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
23% - 10729 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.20
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.84
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.11
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,656.51
+0.2%
Silver
19.47
+0.7%
Palladium
1,967.72
+1.8%
Platinum
926.76
+0.8%
Brent Crude
93.52
+0.3%
Top 40
59,268
0.0%
All Share
65,851
0.0%
Resource 10
61,645
0.0%
Industrial 25
77,849
0.0%
Financial 15
15,249
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
How these pupils from SA’s poorest schools became doctors

25 Oct

How these pupils from SA’s poorest schools became doctors
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
Mitchell's Plain man's love for art awarded at provincial ceremony

25 Oct

Mitchell's Plain man's love for art awarded at provincial ceremony
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22297.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo