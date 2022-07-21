Stellenbosch urine saga: Theuns du Toit expelled after university finds him guilty

Stellenbosch University student Theuns du Toit has been expelled from the university after video footage of him urinating on a fellow student's belongings went viral.

Du Toit has also been found guilty of contravening the university's disciplinary code for students.

Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, SU Deputy Vice-Chancellor said they viewed the case in a serious light.

The university made an announcement on Thursday evening following the outcome of his disciplinary hearing which took place in June.

In a statement, spokesperson Martin Viljoen said Du Toit was found guilty for contravening their Disciplinary Code for Students.

Viljoen said these findings led the Central Disciplinary Committee (CDC) to conclude that there was no alternative but to expel Du Toit with immediate effect from the university.

"Once Mr Du Toit has received the reasons for the CDC's decision, he has five working days to file a notice of appeal, against the CDC's finding and/or sanction. All cases are confidential, and the CDC considered whether the findings would be made public, which it decided to do in this matter," he said.

In May, Du Toit was caught on camera urinating on first-year student Babalo Ndwayana's desk, laptop, and books.

Ndwayana, the victim, was absent during the disciplinary proceedings after he walked out stating that he was not satisfied with the panel. Eight witnesses are said to have appeared before the CDC.

The incident caused outrage; sparking protests around campus accusing the university management of racism.

Commenting on the outcome, Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, SU Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Learning and Teaching, said that the CDC functions independently of the university's management on disciplinary matters that it is hearing and in the sanctions that it hands down and that due process had thoroughly been adhered to, including detailed investigations that were conducted.

"The University viewed this case in a very serious light. This was evident in, amongst others, the original temporary suspension of Mr Du Toit from the University while also appointing Justice Sisi Khampepe to lead an independent commission of enquiry into alleged racism at SU."

Ramjugernath added the university has a zero-tolerance approach to racism, discrimination, prejudice, and conduct which assails the dignity of another person.

"SU management took note of the sanction imposed and will be studying the details of the CDC’s finding," Ramjugernath said.