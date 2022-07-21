44m ago

add bookmark

Stellenbosch urine saga: Theuns du Toit expelled after university finds him guilty

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Stellenbosch University student Theuns du Toit has been expelled from the university after video footage of him urinating on a fellow student's belongings went viral.
  • Du Toit has also been found guilty of contravening the university's disciplinary code for students.
  • Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, SU Deputy Vice-Chancellor said they viewed the case in a serious light. 

Stellenbosch University student Theuns du Toit, who was filmed urinating on a fellow student's belongings, has been expelled. 

The university made an announcement on Thursday evening following the outcome of his disciplinary hearing which took place in June. 

In a statement, spokesperson Martin Viljoen said Du Toit was found guilty for contravening their Disciplinary Code for Students. 

student
Theuns du Toit, right, pictured with a family member.
Jaco Marais

Viljoen said these findings led the Central Disciplinary Committee (CDC) to conclude that there was no alternative but to expel Du Toit with immediate effect from the university.

Adriaan Basson | Alleged racist urination video a wake-up call for Stellenbosch University

"Once Mr Du Toit has received the reasons for the CDC's decision, he has five working days to file a notice of appeal, against the CDC's finding and/or sanction. All cases are confidential, and the CDC considered whether the findings would be made public, which it decided to do in this matter," he said. 

In May, Du Toit was caught on camera urinating on first-year student Babalo Ndwayana's desk, laptop, and books.

Ndwayana, the victim, was absent during the disciplinary proceedings  after he walked out stating that he was not satisfied with the panel. Eight witnesses are said to have appeared before the CDC. 

Babalo Ndwayana
Babalo Ndwayana.
News24 Amy Gibbings/News24

The incident caused outrage; sparking protests around campus accusing the university management of racism. 

Commenting on the outcome, Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, SU Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Learning and Teaching, said that the CDC functions independently of the university's management on disciplinary matters that it is hearing and in the sanctions that it hands down and that due process had thoroughly been adhered to, including detailed investigations that were conducted.

"The University viewed this case in a very serious light. This was evident in, amongst others, the original temporary suspension of Mr Du Toit from the University while also appointing Justice Sisi Khampepe  to lead an independent commission of enquiry into alleged racism at SU."

Ramjugernath added the university has a zero-tolerance approach to racism, discrimination, prejudice, and conduct which assails the dignity of another person.

"SU management took note of the sanction imposed and will be studying the details of the CDC’s finding," Ramjugernath said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stellenbosch universitywestern capecape towneducation
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 2453 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
58% - 6730 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 2520 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.10
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.46
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.41
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.79
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,714.56
+1.1%
Silver
18.75
+0.4%
Palladium
1,888.00
+1.3%
Platinum
875.50
+1.7%
Brent Crude
106.92
-0.4%
Top 40
61,647
+0.4%
All Share
67,907
+0.4%
Resource 10
58,778
-1.5%
Industrial 25
85,587
+0.7%
Financial 15
15,297
+2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo