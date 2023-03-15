Stellenbosch VC Wim de Villiers faces motion of no confidence vote after language furore

The SA Human Rights Commission found Stellenbosch University violated the rights of Afrikaans-speaking students when it was said they could only speak English in certain residences.

A motion of no confidence is expected to be tabled against Stellenbosch University Rector and Vice-Chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers after the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) released its findings about complaints students at the university were being prevented from communicating in Afrikaans.

On Wednesday, the SAHRC found the university violated the rights of Afrikaans-speaking students when it was said they could only speak English in certain residences during their welcoming period.

The report further found the university "unfairly violated the human rights" of Afrikaans students to "freedom of expression, language and culture, equality and to not be discriminated against on the basis of language, and human dignity".

"Requiring or even asking students in one of the most culturally and linguistically diverse provinces in our country to all speak the same language when they first arrive at their new university residence was always going to have severely negative results," the report said.

The SAHRC added the university should, through the office of the rector and vice-chancellor, issue a written public apology to any students who were negatively affected by the residence policies.

It said:

This apology must make clear that the respondent recognises that the university is responsible for the conduct and policies of its residences and the human rights violations found by the commission to have been perpetrated herein, and the university undertakes to ensure that residences do not implement any policies or practices in future that will require any student to, or prevent any student from speaking a particular language in residences.

DA constituency head for Stellenbosch Dr Leon Schreiber, who is a member of the Stellenbosch University council, announced he would, at the next council meeting, table an urgent motion for the removal of De Villiers.

"This will be done in terms of paragraph 42 [3] of the SU statute over the serious violations of the law as confirmed by the SAHRC, as well as the serious misconduct exhibited through his failure to address or even acknowledge these violations," he said.

The university said it would respond later in the day.