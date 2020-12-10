Stellenbosch wine farmer murder: Two suspects closely linked arrested, woman on the run

Two men have been arrested for the murder of wine farmer Stefan Smit over a year after he was shot dead.

The two are understood to have worked closely with him.

A third suspect managed to evade arrest and was being sought, police said.

A third suspect, believed to be a close relative, was being sought.

Smit, 62, was shot dead in a house robbery on Louiesenhof on 2 June 2019.

Four armed suspects had entered the house through an unlocked door while he, his wife Zurenah and a family friend had been having dinner.

He was shot multiple times in the head and upper body. His wife and their guest had not been injured.

The suspects were understood to have fled with only two cellphones and a handbag, bypassing security measures such as a double fencing system, electric fence and barbed wire.

Authorities had, at the time, said they did not believe his murder was related to the sale of Watergang, adjacent to Louisenhof, which was occupied last year by backyarders from Kayamandi.

The municipality bought the land - renamed Azania - for R45 710 000.

Smit's family owned Watergang via a trust.

Police sources at the time told News24 the incident didn't have the characteristics of a "typical" farm attack.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said detectives executed search warrants at three residences in Bellville South, Milnerton and Wynberg in the early hours of Thursday.

"Two male suspects aged 50 and 56 were arrested and are due to make their court appearances in Stellenbosch [on Friday] to face the murder charge against them," he said.

"A third suspect, a 54-year-old female, managed to evade her arrest this morning and is being sought."

At his funeral, Smit's friend Pieter Haasbroek said they had been considering immigrating, weighing up Iceland and Uruguay as safe places to settle as they were concerned about the well-being of their families, owing to crime in the country.

He had told mourners that Smit had had endless security measures which had not been able to keep his killers from accessing his home.

