'Steroid King' murder: Lifman, Booysen, Naude back in court

Compiled by Jenni Evans
Jerome Booysen, Mark Lifman and William Stevens are seen outside the court.
Jerome Booysen, Mark Lifman and William Stevens are seen outside the court.
Adrian de Kock, Netwerk24
  • The group accused of being part of a plot to murder "Steroid King" Brian Wainstein appeared again in a Cape Town court. 
  • They include businessmen Mark Lifman, alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome "Donkie" Booysen, and Andre Naude. 
  • The Cape Town High Court postponed their case for legal representation for two accused. 

Businessmen Mark Lifman, alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome "Donkie" Booysen, and Andre Naude returned to the Cape Town High Court for an update on preparations for their trial where they are accused of the murder of steroid trader Brian Wainstein. 

Lifman, Booysen, Naude along with co-accused Sam Phillip Farquharson, Jakobus Stevens, Egan Norman, Wayne Henderson, Anthony Aamier van der Watt, Ricardo Maarman, Typhyenne Jantjies Rowendal Stevens, Bevan Cedrick Ezaus, Bradley de Bula, Kashif Hanslo, Rosendale Stevens, and Ismail Cupido were on the pre-trial roll on Friday. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the matter was postponed to arrange counsel for two of the accused and get further particulars for the accused's lawyers. 

Wainstein was shot dead in front of his wife and child at their home in Constantia in 2017. 

Former security company co-owner Matthew Breet, from West Beach in Cape Town, has already been sentenced to 20 years in jail on a charge of murder in terms of a plea agreement containing admissions he made regarding his role in Wainstein's death.

Two co-accused have already been shot dead in the run up to the trial.  

Brian Wainstein
Brian Wainstein was killed in front of his family

William "Red" Stevens was shot dead in Kraaifontein on 2 February this year, and Jason Maits was gunned down outside his house in Mitchells Plain on 5 March.

The investigation continues, even though the investigation officer Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear was murdered on 18 September 2020. 

Several other cases related to alleged gang activity have also played out in courts this week. 

Nafiz Modack, Zane Kilian, and others appeared in the Blue Downs Regional Court on Thursday on charges that include Kinnear's murder.

Alan Raves and Irshaad Laheer appeared in the Cape Town High Court for the ongoing preparation of their trial for allegedly selling confiscated, surrendered and old guns the police intended to destroy.

Weapons were also allegedly stolen from the Durban Light Infantry's storeroom. The guns were allegedly sold to gangs. 

The Daily Maverick reported that Ralph Stanfield and his wife Nicole, his sister Fransesca and 16 other co-accused, including Warrant Officer Billy Simon April, Mehloti Manganye and Mary-Gail Cartwright, all officers at the CFR in Pretoria, face an array of charges relating to the alleged illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. The activity was allegedly associated with the 28s gang. 

