'Steroid King' murder plot: 5 more appear in court

Five more people were arrested in connection with the murder of "Steroid King" Brian Wainstein and they made a brief appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

They face a string of allegations, which include defeating the ends of justice, money laundering, conspiracy to commit public violence, conspiracy to commit murder and being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The five men are Andre Naude, Sam Farquharson, Jakobus Stevens, Egan Norman and Wayne Henderson.

Henderson, a detective at the Sea Point police station, is understood to have turned himself and his co-accused in, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The court granted R5 000 bail to Naude and R20 000 bail to the other four accused.

According to the State, the men were part of a conspiracy to murder Wainstein between April 2017 and November 2017.

The court also heard that some of the accused will be tried in the Western Cape High Court, while others will appear in the magistrate's court.

Wainstein was murdered inside his home in the Cape Town suburb of Constantia, back in 2017.

Wainstein had illegally distributed bodybuilding steroids worldwide from Dublin, and was sentenced to four months in jail.

William "Red" Stevens was also due to appear in court on Tuesday, alongside Lifman and Booysen.

He was recently shot dead outside his home in Kraaifontein.

"The matter against Stevens will be withdrawn on presentation of a death certificate," said National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

Lifman and Booysen made a brief appearance in the magistrate's court on Tuesday under heavy police presence.