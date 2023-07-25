‘Steroid kingpin’ murder: Embarrassing shortage of judges stalls Mark Lifman trial to next year

The Lifman trial did not start as expected on Monday because there was no judge available to hear it.

A second judge raised the alarm on Monday over the shortage of judges to hear the slew of cases waiting for a trial date.

The Lifman case was postponed to 2024, instead of running from Monday to September.

The trial of Mark Lifman and more than 10 other accused did not start as planned on Monday because the Western Cape High Court does not have enough judges to hear it, Judge Robert Henney said.

"Today, we have to postpone almost 11 matters because there are no judges available," said a testy Henney.

He was due in another court for a civil matter and was concerned that that would also be delayed.

The trial for the murder of steroid smuggler Brian Wainstein in Constantia in 2017 was supposed to begin on Monday and last until September.

READ | Abahlali baseMjondolo activist's killer handed a 15-year jail term

All the accused, bar one who was sick, arrived ready for it.

Three of the accused were murdered in public before they even got as far as the trial.

William "Red" Stevens was shot dead in Kraaifontein on 2 February 2021, Jason Maits was shot dead in Mitchells Plain on 5 March 2021, and Anthony Aamier van der Watt and one other person were shot dead in Cape Town while driving between Pollsmoor Prison and Kraaifontein on 6 October 2022.

Some have taken plea deals.

Former security company owner Matthew Breet from West Beach was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in terms of a plea and sentencing agreement. Cheslin Adams and Fabian Cupido, who drove the vehicle the day Wainstein was killed, were sentenced to 25 years imprisonment each.

The remaining accused include Jerome Booysen, Andre Naude, and Igor "The Russian" Russol.

READ | 'Igor the Russian' joins laundry list of arrests in connection with 'steroid king' murder

Displaying a marked change in dock wear in the number of suits and formal jackets and coats that were favoured over the customary "athleisure" wear chosen for trials, Henney checked that they were all present and that their lawyers were also present.

Henney said the best date he could give them for trial was 22 July 2024. With more than 30 witnesses, this could push the trial into 2025.

In other matters, there were similar long postponements.

"There are no judges available. We've got 15 judges dealing with part-heards. There are no judges available...," Henney told them.

A man in one of these cases raised his hand and pleaded for bail, saying he had been in custody for six years and had a family that needed him.

"I understand, sir," said Henney, adding:

It's a real embarrassment for us. We've got over 200 matters on the roll. We're really trying our best to deal with this.

Other judges have also warned of the bottleneck of cases once they reach the High Court.

Judge Nathan Erasmus has repeatedly warned Nafiz Modack and his co-accused to get their outstanding legal representation issues sorted out as soon as possible because early trial dates are becoming hard to obtain.

Erasmus said there was even talk of forming another division to cope with the number of cases.

In the meantime, a new case started in the Pollsmoor Prison Court, and a major gang trial was moved to the Cape Town Regional Court.

In that case, a lawyer for one of the accused, former Anti-Gang Unit policeman Ashley Tabisher, vowed to apply for Tabisher's release pending trial because of the "unreasonable" delays that are keeping him in custody.

Henney said on Monday that part of the problem was cases that could be heard in one of the 60 regional courts in the province were automatically landing at the High Court, and the judges also deal with civil matters.

In a soft voice, another accused in another case said he had been in custody since 2021, and not only had he waited long in custody, but his Legal Aid lawyer had also never visited him - "not once". A Legal Aid lawyer present said he would intervene.

Another man held a folded paper out and said the mother of his children died, and his child needed an ID to register to write her matric exams, but he was in custody, and she needed help with this.

An exasperated Henney eventually said: "There's no use having further pretrials in this court because nothing can run. There's no judges to deal with it."

The Judge President, who usually also sat for cases, John Hlophe, is currently on suspension, with Judge Patricia Goliath acting in his stead.