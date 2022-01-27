Stiff jail sentence for man who kidnapped KZN beekeeper

Truck driver Rowan Adamson was sentenced to 12 years for kidnapping a beekeeper.

Adamson and three other people kidnapped Yzelle Greyling in 2019.

His co-accused turned State witness.

Yzelle Greyling breathed a sigh of relief when truck driver Rowan Adamson was convicted and sentenced for kidnapping and stuffing her into the boot of a Golf in 2019.



"I feel like a very tight rubber band has shot off round my chest," she told News24 after hearing of Adamson's 12-year sentence.



Greyling was on her way to remove bees, near Umzumbe, on 3 May 2019, on the KZN south coast, when armed "clients" stuffed her into the boot of a car.

At the time, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Greyling was on a call-out to show a beehive at Fairview Mission in Umzumbe.



One of the men pulled out a firearm and threatened her. The workers were ordered to sit down; their hands were tied while she was forced into the boot of the car.

Her friends were worried when they could not get hold of her, and a massive search and rescue operation was launched.

She was found, unharmed, later that day in Southport - and three men were arrested.

The South Coast Herald reported that Adamson, from Margate, was sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment for kidnapping, and eight years for each of the five counts of conspiracy to kidnap.

The publication reported that Adamson's accomplices - Alistair Grobbelaar, Andre Breedt and Lindani Raymond Mnguni - pleaded guilty in May 2019 to the kidnapping. Their motive was money.

Grobbelaar, Breedt and Mnguni turned State witness and were granted indemnity.