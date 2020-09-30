Stiff sentence for woman who claimed to be David Mabuza's niece, made false allegations

A woman who pretended to be Deputy President David Mabuza's niece has been sent to jail for seven years.

A woman who pretended to be Deputy President David Mabuza's niece, opened a false kidnapping case and made false murder conspiracy allegations against Mabuza was sentenced to seven years in jail in the Nelspruit Regional Court on Tuesday.

Nomfundo Petronella Sambo, 32, will serve an effective seven years after she pleaded guilty on all charges on 5 August.

These charges included concealing her real identity and using a pseudonym, "Thandeka Mabuza", thereby masquerading as Mabuza's niece, for which she was sentenced to five years' imprisonment without the option of a fine, said Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi.

The court also found her guilty of opening a false case of kidnapping, theft and robbery at the Low's Creek police station after she claimed she had lost a work laptop and R4 000 in cash. For this, she was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment without the option of a fine. A further six years' imprisonment was imposed on her for the fraudulent purchase of furniture valued at R28 000 at Russells, Hazyview.

Mulaudzi said:

She made startling false allegations in an affidavit that Deputy President Mabuza was, on 5 November 2018, conspiring to murder an ecotourism business person. The alleged incident is purported to have happened in the police precinct of Sandton, which resulted in the opening of a criminal docket at Sandton police station.

"The Hawks investigation later found that the deputy president was not in the country at the time of the alleged offence. It became clear that the statement may not have been truthful, but a possible fabrication, including her relationship with the deputy president."



Sambo was arrested in March 2019 and later released on R3 000 bail. Her bail was withdrawn when she did not attend subsequent court appearances and she had remained in police custody until her sentencing on Tuesday.

