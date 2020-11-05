Stilbaai midnight attack: Husband stabbed to death, wife tied up during house robbery

A 65-year-old man was stabbed to death during a home invasion.

A 65-year-old man was stabbed to death during a home invasion in Stilbaai in the Western Cape.

His 61-year-old wife's hands were tied behind her back, after which she was locked in a bedroom.

According to police, three unknown suspects attacked the couple in their home, just after midnight on Tuesday.

"Preliminary information indicates that three unknown male suspects armed with a firearm and sharp objects (knife and screwdriver) gained entrance to the residence in Melkboom Street through a window, whose glass they had removed," police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Potjie said.

Asleep

He said the men then attacked the pair, who were asleep in their bedroom.

"During the attack, they stabbed the 65-year-old Johan Ungerer in his neck, tied his wife Christina's hands behind her back, and locked her in a bedroom," he added.

The suspects demanded cash and then fled the scene in the deceased's white Chevrolet LDV.

Police managed to later recover the car on a farm near the N2, between Stilbaai and Riversdale.

Potjie said the suspects took off with an undisclosed amount of cash and valuables, including two cellphones, a laptop and jewellery.

The suspects were still at large and considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that might lead to their arrest is requested to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Ludwich Schnetler, at 028 754 6100 or 079 894 1593, W/O Tekkie Grebe at 082 469 6752 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.