Still no annual Easter pilgrimage to Moria, says ZCC

The Zion Christian Church says there will again be no annual Easter pilgrimage to Moria.

The Moria gathering has not been held for a few years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual pilgrimage is a spiritual highlight for ZCC followers.

There will again be no annual Easter pilgrimage at the main branch of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) to Moria in Polokwane, Limpopo, this year.

ZCC spokesperson Ephraim Mafetsa said there would be no official ceremony in Moria. He was reluctant to go into details.

However, he added pilgrims were encouraged to mark the holy day at their respective churches across the country.

But the St Engenas ZCC branch, whose symbol is a dove, is expected to hold a small-size prayer meeting in Moria.

There has not been any religious gathering since the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.

The move to temporarily halt the annual pilgrimage has seen a drop in traffic volumes on routes leading to Moria during the Easter weekend over the past three years.

READ | Traffic officials across SA gearing up for increased volumes over Easter weekend

Last year, Limpopo recorded 20 deaths from 55 serious road accidents - believed to be the lowest in recent times.

Meanwhile, the provincial Department of Transport and Community Safety said it had started with pre-Easter roadblocks on critical routes.

It has identified more than 10 routes on which traffic volume is expected to increase in the next few days.

Transport and Community Safety MEC Florence Radzilani said law enforcement officers would work around the clock from Thursday until Monday.

"As we approach the Easter long weekend, it is our wish, as the provincial government, that we should all arrive alive. However, road safety starts with all of us," Radzilani added.