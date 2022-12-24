16m ago

add bookmark

Still no drunk driving testing kits across SA as holiday season is in full swing

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police have confirmed there is still a shortage of drunk driving testing kits across the country.
Police have confirmed there is still a shortage of drunk driving testing kits across the country.
Roger Sedres, Gallo Images
  • South Africa still has a shortage of drunk driving testing kits, police have confirmed to News24.
  • The kits have been sourced on the international market but is pending compliance tests before it can be distributed to stations across the country.
  • The Western Cape has enough testing kits to last until April next year.

South Africa still has a shortage of drunk driving testing kits, and no date has been given for when it will be available in the country.

This comes as scores of holidaymakers travel across the country over the festive season during one of the busiest periods on the country's roads.

Last month, News24 reported that the South African Police Service was informed that there was a global shortage of vials, a component of the testing kits which ensures that it has the necessary tools and resources to prevent, combat and investigate drunk driving cases.

At the time, the police said that they had met with the supplier responsible for delivering the alcohol blood testing kits and confirmed that the vials were received. They expected the test kits by the end of November, in time for the December festive period.

READ | Shortage of drunk driving testing kits across the country - SAPS

On Friday, however, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told News24 the drunk driving testing kits had still not been delivered and that no date had been given as to when it would be available in the country.

"At this point, the supplier has managed to obtain vials on the international market [but] because this is a new vial and not previously tested, the SAPS and National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) is in the process of testing and validating the vials to ensure compliance to the SAPS specifications."

Mathe emphasised the importance of the vials undergoing the necessary testing to ensure compliance so that the accuracy of evidence presented could stand up in court.

In the meantime, police officers will have to provide an observation report in the form of an affidavit that will explain the physical appearance and behaviour of suspected drunk drivers.

Mathe said:

We also rely on footage that would have been taken, [as well] as rely on witnesses that were on the scene. This evidence can still be presented before the court and ensure a conviction.

Despite no kits, the police's joint operations have so far arrested more than 300 people for drunk driving in Gauteng, 200 in Limpopo and 27 in KwaZulu-Natal.

"In most of the provinces, we are working together as a team with local, provincial, metros, the national traffic departments and the Road Traffic Management Corporation in conducting multidisciplinary and integrated joint law enforcement operations, which include joint roadblocks and the sharing of information [regarding the kits]," Mathe added.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape has testing kits to last them until April next year after the province received stock in November.

"The kits received will assist Provincial Traffic Services to successfully continue to conduct drinking and driving operations across the province," said the province's transport department spokesperson Jandre Bakker.

"The drawing of a blood sample will be for prosecutorial purposes, and we will continue with the same practice over the festive period to arrest motorists who feel they have the liberty to drive drunk and show blatant disregard for any other innocent road user," Bakker added.

Over the past week, more than 80 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence, while 13 pedestrians were killed in crashes on Western Cape roads.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Senior Superintendent Geraldine Stevens from the eThekwini metro police said they had no blood bottles to store samples from drunk drivers.

"By law, we are requested to use blood bottles with new specifications. As the metro police, we are unable to secure a service provider for the new blood bottles," said Stevens.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
policedrunk driving
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
46% - 4675 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 237 votes
It makes no difference
51% - 5214 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.01
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.51
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.15
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,798.44
0.0%
Silver
23.74
0.0%
Palladium
1,759.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,030.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.92
+3.5%
Top 40
67,324
+0.3%
All Share
73,494
+0.4%
Resource 10
71,802
+0.8%
Industrial 25
89,895
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,828
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

22 Dec

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

19 Dec

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo