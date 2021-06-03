Still no proof from Floyd Shivambu on claim that Parliament's legal services have been 'infiltrated'

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu still hasn't provided proof of his allegations that Parliament's legal services are "infiltrated".

Last week, he pledged to provide Speaker Thandi Modise with a letter containing proof, but no such letter has been sent.

MPs from other parties want him to withdraw his remarks if he can't substantiate them.

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu still hasn't provided substantiation for his claims that Parliament's legal services department has been "infiltrated" to serve a "right-wing" agenda in subverting the process to amend Section 25 of the Constitution.



At last week's National Assembly Programming Committee, Shivambu's claim in the ad hoc committee amending Section 25 was roundly condemned by MPs from other parties.

Shivambu stood by his claims, again without providing any proof. He said he would send a letter to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise to provide evidence of his allegations.

He first made the claims on 1 April.

By Wednesday, he still hasn't provided this proof.

"By end of business yesterday, I still [hadn't] received any letter on my desk," Modise said at Thursday's meeting of the National Assembly Programming Committee.

House chairperson Madala Ntombela said, due to the "gravity" of Shivambu's allegations, he should be given a deadline to furnish the speaker with his letter.

"This matter is very serious, it cannot be left unattended to," he said.

EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi said: "If honourable Shivambu decides not to write that letter, what stops you from continuing with an investigation?"

ANC MP Hope Papo said Shivambu had promised in the previous meeting that he would submit evidence.

He too called for a deadline, and if he doesn't provide it, the matter should be removed from the agenda.

Papo said:

What are you going to investigate if there is no substantiation of the allegations? You can't make allegations against people and not substantiate them.

EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini said it was not for the committee to put a timeline for Shivambu to submit his letter.

"He will submit the letter as he has committed to this meeting," she said.

"We can't be told by other political parties when is the EFF's due date."

"The letter will be submitted after internal processes have taken place, and that's it. They must wait," Ntlangwini said.

ACDP MP Steve Swart said the committee should give a reasonable amount of time for substantiation because the allegations were in the public domain, and if it was not forthcoming, it should be withdrawn.

Functioning

FF Plus MP Corné Mulder said they were not functioning as individual members of a political party, they were functioning as a collective called the National Assembly Programming Committee.

Mulder said Shivambu had made the claims repeatedly, so it seemed that Shivambu had all the claims and substantiation needed.

"Obviously, we cannot just let this hang in the air," he said.

"If Mr Shivambu can't substantiate those claims, then it should be withdrawn, obviously, and we should consider which action we should take."

ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude said the allegations were made in a formal committee of Parliament, so it couldn't be an EFF process. She said if Shivambu could not provide substantiation, it meant his allegations were "just fabrications".

Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli recommended that Shivambu be given a week, and that if he didn't make this deadline, he would have to withdraw his claims unconditionally. Failure to do so would be a violation of accepted conduct, and would lead to further steps.

Modise said it wasn't only about legal services, but also Parliament's reputation.