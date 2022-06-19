50m ago

Still no sign of Soweto boy who fell down manhole as search enters day six

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
Joburg Emergency Management Services officials search for Khayalethu Magadla who fell into a manhole while playing with friends in Dlamini, Soweto.
Joburg EMS
  • Emergency services are still searching for Khayalethu Magadla, who slipped and fell down a manhole.
  • Officials have been searching since Monday, but there has been no sign of the six-year-old boy.
  • Robots with cameras have been used to assist in the search for the boy.

The search for six-year-old Khayalethu Magadla, who fell down a manhole while playing with friends last Sunday, is continuing.

Today (Sunday), the Joburg Emergency Services were back at the scene where Magadla was alleged to have fell at a park in Dlamini, Soweto, last week.

"Today is actually day seven of our search operation. We are continuing to search along the pipeline, using our robots, and also deploying our technicians, using the external air supply system," said Joburg Emergency Services  spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.

"We will be continuing with this process throughout the day, to see whether we can't explore other avenues to try and recover the young boy, up until the split chambers."

Khayalethu Magadla, 6, has been missing since Sunday.
Khayalethu Magadla.

Mulaudzi told News24 that, at this stage, they were focusing on the pipeline which carried water underground.

"When we [receive] other information from the family, different from the one we got, we will [conduct the search according to that information]," he said.

Khayalethu was playing with friends and a cousin when he slipped and fell down the open manhole.

However, none of the children told the parents what had happened when they got home.

It was only the following day, after the parents asked one of the teachers to get the cousin to open up, that the truth finally emerged and help was sought.

The children had allegedly kept quiet out of fear.




