Still no verdict in emergency housing case, 15 months after judgment reserved

Liezl Human, GroundUp
It’s unclear why an acting judge in the Western Cape High Court is taking so long to hand down a judgment.
Ashraf Hendricks
  • A Wellington man approached the court after he was served with an eviction notice in 2015.
  • Eric Lolo wants the Drakenstein municipality to provide emergency housing for people who are evicted.
  • Judgment in the matter was reserved early last year.

A judgment reserved in the Western Cape High Court has been delayed for about 15 months in a matter about emergency housing for families that face evictions in the Drakenstein municipality.

GroundUp first reported that the judgment in the matter was reserved by Acting Judge Bernard Martin in February 2021.

Eric Lolo, a farm dweller from Wellington, and his daughter, Berenice Fransman, brought the case against the municipality when he was served with an eviction order in 2015 with no alternative accommodation provided for him and his daughter. According to the court papers, Lolo brought the case on behalf of himself and other farm dwellers in Drakenstein in the same situation.

The aim of the court case was to hold the municipality accountable for the provision of emergency housing in Drakenstein, particularly for those living in rural areas.

In the court papers, the applicants said there was a shortage of emergency housing for evictees in Drakenstein and the municipality had failed to prioritise emergency housing in its budget, despite the increasing number of evictions. Women on Farms Project was admitted as an amicus curiae (friend of the court) in the matter.

The matter was first heard in court in August 2020 and continued in February 2021, after which judgment was reserved.

But the judgment has still not been handed down 15 months later, though judiciary norms and standards state that judges should make every effort to hand down reserved judgments no later than three months after the last hearing.

The attorneys representing Lolo wrote to Martin and to the office of Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, expressing concern about the matter taking so long.

"The failure by Martin to provide any indication as to when judgment can be expected in this matter is of grave concern to my clients and ourselves," the letter read. It reiterated the duty of a judge to deliver reserved judgments diligently.

Clarity was requested about when Martin's term of appointment expired, how many outstanding reserved judgments he had, and whether this had been divulged to the judge president.

The letter said the delay continued to "undermine the administration of justice and disregard my clients' rights" and that the lawyers would bring it to the attention of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

No response has been received to the letter, which was dated 22 March 2022, according to Lolo's attorney, Johan van der Merwe.

GroundUp attempted, without success, to get a response from Nathi Mncube, spokesperson in the Office of the Chief Justice, from Martin and from Hlophe.



Read more on:
western capecape towncourtshousing
