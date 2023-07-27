16m ago

Still no word on safety of air around Joburg chemical factory after late-night blaze

accreditation
Alex Patrick
  • The safety of the air around the Oricol Environmental Services factory is unknown.
  • This after a fire broke out at the factory late on Wednesday night.
  • The cause of the fire is still unknown. 

It is not known if the air around the burnt Oricol Environmental Services factory in Sebenza is safe.

The warehouse stores chemicals for the company in the industrial area of Edenvale near Kempton Park.

The company is a waste management, treatment, and recycling operation.

City of Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson Maswati Mdluli said the fire had started at the Oricol Environmental Services chemical storage facility at 23:40 on Wednesday night. He said it had sent "massive smoke plumes" over the Spartan area of Kempton Park.

Members of the fire department who worked on the scene said there had been no injuries, but a lot of structural damage.

Fire teams arrived 10 minutes after the fire started, and it was finally extinguished at 04:30.

When News24 arrived at the scene on Thursday morning, factory workers were removing chemicals, with packaging dripping with water from the firefighting effort.

Oricol factory workers and other staff were clad in full hazmat suits and masks with air filters. 

Factories in the immediate area were closed because of the chemicals in the air.

Oricol was approached for comment, but said they were not taking any questions on the fire. 

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and there is no information on the safety of the air in the area. There has also been no comment on the kinds of chemicals stored in the warehouse. 

