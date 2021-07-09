'Still too early to see impact of Level 4 lockdown' - MAC chairperson says ahead of NCCC meeting

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the National Coronavirus Command Council are expected to meet on Sunday to review the adjusted Level 4 restrictions.

The Ministerial Advisory Committee chairperson Professor Koleka Mlisana told News24 they do not see the impact of the adjusted Level 4 restrictions.

On Friday, acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said she was concerned over the increasing number of infections and hospitalisations across the country.

Ahead of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) meeting on Sunday, the chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) said it has yet to see the impact of the two-week Level 4 lockdown on the infection numbers.

Professor Koleka Mlisana on Friday told News24 the current rate of Covid-19 infections is "very concerning".

"In the Western Cape, they have more than 3000 positive Covid-19 cases [in one day]. And Gauteng is not spared. Now [it is] is the [hospital] admissions that are worrying us."

Mlisana said the MAC has not seen the effects of the adjusted Level 4 restrictions on the infection rate.

Mlisana said:

It's probably too early to see the impact. We still see an increase in numbers and we do not see the turnaround. It would be up to the government to decide whether to extend it or not.

Ramaphosa imposed stricter lockdown regulations and placed the country on adjusted Level 4 lockdown almost two weeks ago in a bid to curb the spread of infections amid a third wave.

Measures implemented included a ban on the sale of alcohol as well as gatherings, while the curfew was moved between 21:00 and 04:00.

Restaurants were also forced to close for sit-down meals and were only allowed to sell take-aways.

Public Health Professor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Mosa Moshabela said he is not convinced the lockdown should be extended.

He said the Northern Cape, North West and Free State have already seen the worst of the third wave.

"With infections coming down in Gauteng, the risk-benefit ratio is no longer compatible with adjusted Level 4 lockdown," he said, suggesting an adjusted Level 3 lockdown.

On Friday morning, acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said she was concerned over the increasing number of infections and hospitalisations countrywide.

In the last 24 hours, 22 910 new cases were recorded, of which Gauteng accounts for 11 747.

Chair of the MAC committee on vaccines, Professor Barry Schoub, advocated for the extension of the 14-day Level 4 lockdown.

"They should extend it; we are still very much in an epidemic," he said.

The decision, he added, must however be a balance on the health care and economic needs for the country.