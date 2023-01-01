Sting operation nabs suspect who conned woman out of R200 000 with stained notes scam

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly being found with stained cash and also defrauding a Limpopo woman of R200 000.

Limpopo police have arrested a 37-year-old man who allegedly defrauded a woman of R200 000 and was also found in possession of money that was stained with black dye.

The man, who is from Uganda, had allegedly promised to repay the woman R200 000, but when he called and asked her for a further R400 000, police were involved.

A trap was set, and he was subsequently arrested with the money the woman had given him as well as the stained money, the source of which is not yet known.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the accused approached the woman, who works at the Department of Arts and Culture, and told her that he was in possession of banknotes worth R2.5 million, which were stained with black dye.

Ledwaba said the man then asked the woman to give him R200 000 in cash to purchase a special substance to wash away the black dye and he would then pay her R400 000 in return if she helped him.

"The victim made a withdrawal of R200 000 and gave it to the suspect with the hope of acquiring more money.

"The suspect left the victim with [more] fraudulent money which was put inside a safe to ensure that he would come back to pay back the money as agreed," Ledwaba said.

It is understood the victim became suspicious of the arrangement and reported the matter to the police, who immediately began investigations and set up a sting operation.

Malesela added:

On Friday, the suspect called the victim and requested another R400 000 in cash, and she agreed to give him the money.

An intelligence-driven operation was executed, and the suspect was subsequently arrested at his rental residence in Mahlasedi Park after receiving the money from the victim.



When arrested, the man was found in possession of counterfeit money and substances/chemicals allegedly used to wash away the black dye stains. The victim's remaining R161 000 in cash was also recovered, said Malesela.

Police discovered the man was an undocumented migrant.

"Further police investigations revealed that the suspect was in the country illegally, and an additional charge of contravention of the Immigration Act was included at the time of his arrest.

"The suspect will appear before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court soon, facing charges of fraud, illegal immigration and possession of counterfeit money."



Ledwaba said they were also investigating where the man got the stained money from.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said justice must prevail to remove "these types of individuals from society".

"I appreciate the immediate response by the men and women in blue for the immediate apprehension of the suspect, which could have escalated to other unsuspecting victims across the province," said Hadebe.



