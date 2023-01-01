30m ago

add bookmark

Sting operation nabs suspect who conned woman out of R200 000 with stained notes scam

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Members of the Provincial Tracking Team in Polokwane have arrested a 37-year-old man who committed fraud worth thousands of rands.
Members of the Provincial Tracking Team in Polokwane have arrested a 37-year-old man who committed fraud worth thousands of rands.
SAPS
  • A 37-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly being found with stained cash and also defrauding a Limpopo woman of R200 000.
  • The man had allegedly asked the woman to loan him money to buy chemicals to remove black dye from the money.
  • He told the victim he would pay her doublehad the money if she helped him.

Limpopo police have arrested a 37-year-old man who allegedly defrauded a woman of R200 000 and was also found in possession of money that was stained with black dye.

The man, who is from Uganda, had allegedly promised to repay the woman R200 000, but when he called and asked her for a further R400 000, police were involved. 

A trap was set, and he was subsequently arrested with the money the woman had given him as well as the stained money, the source of which is not yet known.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the accused approached the woman, who works at the Department of Arts and Culture, and told her that he was in possession of banknotes worth R2.5 million, which were stained with black dye.

Ledwaba said the man then asked the woman to give him R200 000 in cash to purchase a special substance to wash away the black dye and he would then pay her R400 000 in return if she helped him. 

READ | Three men arrested for fatal shooting of Gauteng cop on Christmas Day

"The victim made a withdrawal of R200 000 and gave it to the suspect with the hope of acquiring more money. 

"The suspect left the victim with [more] fraudulent money which was put inside a safe to ensure that he would come back to pay back the money as agreed," Ledwaba said.

It is understood the victim became suspicious of the arrangement and reported the matter to the police, who immediately began investigations and set up a sting operation.

Malesela added: 

On Friday, the suspect called the victim and requested another R400 000 in cash, and she agreed to give him the money.

An intelligence-driven operation was executed, and the suspect was subsequently arrested at his rental residence in Mahlasedi Park after receiving the money from the victim.

When arrested, the man was found in possession of counterfeit money and substances/chemicals allegedly used to wash away the black dye stains. The victim's remaining R161 000 in cash was also recovered, said Malesela.

Police discovered the man was an undocumented migrant. 

"Further police investigations revealed that the suspect was in the country illegally, and an additional charge of contravention of the Immigration Act was included at the time of his arrest.

crime
Money worth thousands of rands was discovered.

"The suspect will appear before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court soon, facing charges of fraud, illegal immigration and possession of counterfeit money."

Ledwaba said they were also investigating where the man got the stained money from.

READ | Three arrested for allegedly robbing couple in online scam

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said justice must prevail to remove "these types of individuals from society". 

"I appreciate the immediate response by the men and women in blue for the immediate apprehension of the suspect, which could have escalated to other unsuspecting victims across the province," said Hadebe.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocrime and courtsscam
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the one story you wish South Africa could leave behind in 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Load shedding crisis
64% - 1384 votes
Rising cost of living
15% - 328 votes
Racism and race-fuelled attacks
20% - 438 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.02
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.60
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.26
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,823.95
0.0%
Silver
23.96
0.0%
Palladium
1,794.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,073.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.91
+2.9%
Top 40
66,956
-0.8%
All Share
73,049
-0.8%
Resource 10
70,805
-1.5%
Industrial 25
90,308
-0.7%
Financial 15
15,526
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with...

25 Dec 2022

FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with Santa shoe boxes
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

22 Dec 2022

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec 2022

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo