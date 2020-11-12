Stock theft is economic sabotage - not a petty crime, Cele tells Free State farmers

Stock theft should be regarded as an economic crime, Police Minister Bheki Cele says.

Tough-talking Police Minister Bheki Cele says the existence of five groups involved in stock theft has been uncovered in the eastern Free State, specifically in Senekal, Paul Roux and Bethlehem, where 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner was killed last month.

Cele was in the eastern part of the province on Thursday, where he met with law enforcement officials, farmers and farmworkers.

A task team, comprising Hawks officials, Crime Intelligence, state security officials and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), uncovered the existence of the five groups, he told them.

He added that the task team's probe included:

an analysis of stock theft cases registered since 2012;

dockets that were opened but which never led to the prosecution stage; and

an analysis of arrests for stock theft and farm murders.

He said there was a clear increase in the arrest of foreign nationals for the crimes. Foreigners from Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Mozambique were implicated, he added, saying that he was in touch with International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor about this.

The minister also said he had a look at stock theft figures that form part of the quarterly crime statistics that will be released on Friday.

"I saw the stock theft figures. It's hell."

"This is economic sabotage. It cannot be regarded as ordinary crime, it is not petty crime," he added.

However, he warned farmers and farmworkers, both black and white, to "stop fighting each other" because they had a common enemy: Criminality.

Acknowledging issues faced by the farming community collectively, Cele asked that farmers not play into the hands of those who spread disinformation, like talk of white genocide.

The minister previously met with farmers who handed over a dossier that contained allegations that stock theft syndicates were operating in the area and that police were involved. He promised to return and that a plan would be mapped out.

He returned on Thursday and, in the Bethlehem community hall, interventions were discussed.

The response to the rural safety imbizo was generally positive and several farmers noted that they had already seen an improvement.

However, the farming community still wants to see arrests and convictions.