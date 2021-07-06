Stock up on coffins, undertakers advised, as Covid-19 fatalities increase in the Western Cape

The Undertakers United Front Western Cape has urged its members to be prepared amid an increase in Covid-19 deaths in the province.

Premier Alan Winde recently said the province’s health platform indicated a rise in deaths.

Many undertakers were caught off-guard during the second wave with coffin manufacturers closed for a number of days over that period.

As Covid-19 infections increase in the Western Cape, undertakers are being urged to stock up on coffins as deaths and funerals surge.



The co-ordinator for the Undertakers United Front Western Cape (UUFWC), Pastor Kenny McDillon, said it had been advising its members to "be prepared" as it reported an increase in the amount of coronavirus deaths after its members alone last week oversaw almost 80 burials.

The organisation has about 300 small, medium and micro enterprises as part of its membership, and does not include larger funeral service providers.

McDillon told News24 parlours have reported being "busier than normal" and the UUFWC had advised its members to "keep ready, in preparation" of the peak of the third wave in the province.

We were caught with our 'pants down' in the second wave. Factories closed for December and undertakers didn't have enough stock to deal with increase.

He said:

The chairman of the Muslim Judicial Council's (MJC) burial administration, Sheikh Riad Fataar, said there had "most certainly" been a marked increase in the number of Covid-19 fatalities among the Islamic community.



Of the 184 Muslims who succumbed to the virus nationally last week, 47 were from the Western Cape.

And while 50 people may be allowed at janazahs, the MJC has encouraged mosques to preferably only allow 20 people to attend while ensuring that all safety protocols are observed.

According to statistics released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Sunday, the Western Cape had the third highest number of infections at 16.1%, trailing Gauteng at 34% and KwaZulu-Natal at 17.5%.

But in terms of the provincial breakdown of new cases, Gauteng accounted for 57%, followed by the Western Cape with 11%, or 1 784 cases.

Province in 'established third wave'

The Western Cape health department this week confirmed the province was in the midst of an "established third wave" of infections.

On Monday, Premier Alan Winde visited the dedicated Covid-19 field hospital in Mitchells Plain, or "Hospital of Hope", to conduct oversight over its preparation.

It started with admissions last week and had within five days admitted 33 patients.

The facility, on the grounds of Lentegeur Hospital, has 200 beds for Covid-19 patients with oxygen infrastructure and was brought online during the second wave.

Last week, Winde said the province's health platform indicated a rise in deaths, with about 25 fatalities per day and that admissions to hospitals were up, with an average of 135 per day.

This as the Delta variant of the virus drives infections, putting the province in a "steep third wave".

At the time, a rapid increase of infections were reported, with on average 1 430 new cases per day with 25% of tests being positive.

According to Winde, some initial analysis done by the province's public health experts anticipated the third wave could be higher than the second wave in the Western Cape.

After President Cyril Ramaphosa last week announced adjusted Level 4 regulations, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien reiterated funerals were considered potential superspreaders and urged that protocols, such as the 50-people attendance limit and ban on "after tears" gatherings, be adhered to.

While at the time its cemetery operations were stable with no noticeable increase in the number of burials or cremations - a week ago, he warned this could change in the coming weeks.

This, according to McDillon, had materialised.

And despite warnings regarding attendance numbers, people were still arriving at funerals in hired buses.

He said:

This, as well as home viewings where you have situations that are uncontrollable, is my concern. Our members advise families not to arrange this kind of transport because those people will not be allowed into the cemetery.

"If there are more than 50 people at a funeral, that family will have to answer to the authorities. It's unfair to expect an undertaker to do crowd control - we handle funerals."

Fataar said the MJC had urged that weddings be postponed and salaah be performed within the home.

Mosques have also been encouraged to conduct Jumu'ah prayers on Fridays via video stream.

McDillon advised mourners to safeguard themselves and avoid a funeral becoming a superspreader event by ensuring they adhered to attendance guidelines, social distance, wear their masks at all times, stick to the two-hour cut-off for funeral services and 30 minutes at the cemetery.

He urged pallbearers to wear disposable gloves and equipment, such as spades, to be sanitised.

The deputy president of the National Funeral Directors Association, Dr Lawrence Konyana, said the increasing numbers of deaths had impacted their businesses.

"The number of deaths has doubled and tripled in some parts of the country. Our challenges are that the numbers are going up because we must put out more resources.

"The virus has strained our staff. The first and second waves have prepared us in advance to face the current third wave," Konyana added.

Another challenge faced by undertakers was the dates chosen by relatives to bury their loved ones.

Many families prefer burials on weekends.

"We encourage our clients to bury during the week. Cemeteries have become smaller. In some areas, we are running out of burial space. Clients must understand that we are in the middle of a pandemic, and we need to work together.

"Our biggest worry is non-compliance during and after funerals activities where the virus could be spread."

Expenses

Konyana said there was no longer a shortage of coffins but the price of personal protective equipment and coffins had increased by more than 20%.

"People are thinking we are coining it now, and we are not. We are dealing with many costs that we never endured before.

"Some manufacturers are capitalising on the pandemic. Some have ways of justifying their costs, like importing materials from other countries. Prices of gloves have increased significantly. We have to bite the bullet and secure the materials."

He added many undertakers had not increased their prices since 2019.

SA Funeral Practitioners Association (SAPFA) member Vuyo Mabindisa said they were worried about the recent mortality rate.

He added the number of burials was high every winter season, but the pandemic had pushed numbers up."We encourage families to bury during the week, to prevent the virus from spreading. We are worried that the more people gather at cemeteries, the virus will be easily spread. We plead with them to consider midweek funerals to avoid congestion at cemeteries," Mabindisa said.

Undertakers affiliated to SAPFA have clubbed together to assist members who require cold storage.

"We have agreed to share our resources at a no fee to our clients. The home affairs department is coming to the party except for delays in issuing of death certificates. Usually, we would receive the certificates the same time after applying and understand delays by the department," he added.