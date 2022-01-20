1h ago

Stolen firearms: Norwood police station commander resigns

Iavan Pijoos
A police station commander has resigned.
Roger Sedres, Gallo Images

The station commander of Norwood police station has resigned.

On Thursday, Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said Colonel Phetole Mahasha resigned on 14 January due to personal reasons.

"Service delivery has not been hampered since an acting station commander has been appointed," Sello added.

Mahasha's resignation comes after 158 firearms were stolen at the police station in Johannesburg, causing the chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, to call for immediate action.

The firearms - which include R5s, R1s and AK-47s - were stolen from the evidence room of the police station last year.

The Hawks are investigating the case.

Earlier this week, Joemat-Pettersson said the loss of the firearms was a huge concern, especially as some of them were used for criminal acts.

She added the committee was also concerned about the broader implication of challenges facing a number of police stores around the country.

