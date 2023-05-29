Stolen R650 000 NSRI rescue craft found stripped and torched in Cape Town

The boat was stolen during a burglary on Saturday.

Police say the perpetrators broke the lock of the garage at the station to gain entry.

The NSRI said this was the first time a vessel of theirs had been torched.

A National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) rescue craft that was stolen in Cape Town on Saturday has been found torched.

The NSRI's Station 16 in Strandfontein was burgled on Saturday night, with thieves stealing a crucial rescue craft, a red JetRIB.

In a statement, NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said rescue crew had arrived at the Strandfontein station for routine training on Sunday morning and discovered that it had been broken into and the JetRIB rescue craft missing.

He confirmed that the craft had been torched – it was found on an open field in Blikkiesdorp, Delft on Sunday afternoon.

It is suspected that parts of the craft may have been stripped before being set alight, said Lambinon.

He added that the matter was under police investigation.

He said:

While NSRI has suffered the theft of rescue assets and break-ins at NSRI rescue stations in the past, we have never experienced a case where a rescue craft was stolen and later found gutted by fire.

"An NSRI JetRIB rescue craft fully kitted for rescue operations costs R650 000. NSRI are appealing to anyone with information regarding this case to contact the SA Police Services. A case has been opened at Strandfontein police station."

Western Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie, told News24 that perpetrators had broken the lock of the garage at the station to gain entry and then stole the craft.

Police had not commented further at the time of publication.

