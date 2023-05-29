49m ago

Share

Stolen R650 000 NSRI rescue craft found stripped and torched in Cape Town

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An NSRI rescue craft that was stolen in Cape Town over the weekend has been found torched.
An NSRI rescue craft that was stolen in Cape Town over the weekend has been found torched.
PHOTO: Supplied/NSRI
  • The boat was stolen during a burglary on Saturday.
  • Police say the perpetrators broke the lock of the garage at the station to gain entry.
  • The NSRI said this was the first time a vessel of theirs had been torched.

A National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) rescue craft that was stolen in Cape Town on Saturday has been found torched.

The NSRI's Station 16 in Strandfontein was burgled on Saturday night, with thieves stealing a crucial rescue craft, a red JetRIB.

In a statement, NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said rescue crew had arrived at the Strandfontein station for routine training on Sunday morning and discovered that it had been broken into and the JetRIB rescue craft missing.

He confirmed that the craft had been torched – it was found on an open field in Blikkiesdorp, Delft on Sunday afternoon.

It is suspected that parts of the craft may have been stripped before being set alight, said Lambinon.

He added that the matter was under police investigation.

He said:

While NSRI has suffered the theft of rescue assets and break-ins at NSRI rescue stations in the past, we have never experienced a case where a rescue craft was stolen and later found gutted by fire.

"An NSRI JetRIB rescue craft fully kitted for rescue operations costs R650 000. NSRI are appealing to anyone with information regarding this case to contact the SA Police Services. A case has been opened at Strandfontein police station."

READ | Appeal to public to report stolen Pink Rescue Buoys

Western Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie, told News24 that perpetrators had broken the lock of the garage at the station to gain entry and then stole the craft.

Police had not commented further at the time of publication.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nsricape townwestern capecrimecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
75% - 12 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
25% - 4 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

3h ago

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.71
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
24.34
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
21.15
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.89
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Platinum
1,027.71
+0.5%
Palladium
1,425.97
-0.3%
Gold
1,943.53
-0.2%
Silver
23.25
-0.3%
Brent Crude
76.95
+0.9%
Top 40
71,316
-0.1%
All Share
76,483
-0.1%
Resource 10
67,540
+0.2%
Industrial 25
106,143
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,590
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

2h ago

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo