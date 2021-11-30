1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Stop acting like former colonisers, Ramaphosa tells African countries that imposed travel bans

accreditation
Qaanitah Hunter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa says African countries that imposed travel bans should not behave like the continent's former colonisers.
  • He lashed out at the travel bans imposed after the discovery of the Omicron variant, saying they were not based on scientific facts.
  • Ramaphosa began a tour to West Africa on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says African countries should not act like former coloniser countries by imposing unscientific travel bans after the discovery of the Omicron variant of the virus that causes Covid-19.

He said he wanted to engage with the four African countries- Egypt, Mauritius, Rwanda and Malawi- after the UK, US and much of the developed world imposed travel bans.

"I am concerned. Out of due respect to them, they have their own reasons. We would like to have a discussion with them in a way we prefer that they do not react like our former colonisers who are very quick to close Africa down," Ramaphosa told journalists. 

Ramaphosa began his West Africa tour on Tuesday during which he will visit Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Senegal.

READ | Omicron variant: Dirco slams travel bans by other African nations, says 'it is regrettable'

The week-long visit is an effort to strengthen relations with those countries and to push forward intra-African trade. 

According to the Office of the Presidency, Ramaphosa will be accompanied by a delegation of ministers and business leaders in view of growing economic relations and people-to-people interaction between South Africa and these West African countries.

The tour begins with a state visit to Nigeria after and invitation from President Muhammadu Buhari. 

Ramaphosa said:

A number of those presidents called to find out if we are still coming and we said yes, we are coming… we rejected this notion that has been propagated by more developed countries and some smaller countries that the Omicron variant should lead to a blockage and ban of travel. We rejected that.

The president also doubled down on his assertion that travel bans imposed on southern Africa in the wake of the new virus variant were discriminatory. 

"We [are] insisting that these bans lifted and removed, you don’t contain viruses by imposing bans unscientifically and indiscriminately," he said. 

The president said South Africa should be "applauded for having alerted the world about this variant that is beginning to spread around the world".

"We in the south have proven that we've got scientific capability to identify a very threatening variant of the Covid pandemic."

"The least we expected was to be punished by various countries," he said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosacoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
71% - 4334 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
29% - 1738 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.05
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
21.40
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
18.21
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.4%
Gold
1,790.90
+0.4%
Silver
22.85
-0.3%
Palladium
1,762.93
-2.0%
Platinum
955.18
-1.1%
Brent Crude
73.44
+1.0%
Top 40
63,677
+0.1%
All Share
70,099
+0.1%
Resource 10
66,517
+1.4%
Industrial 25
92,986
-1.0%
Financial 15
13,499
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo