Stop fighting about money until you are broke, judge urges divorcing parents – and their lawyers

A Western Cape High Court judge urged fighting couples and their lawyers to stop dragging out fights over maintenance.

She says they eventually settle when their bank accounts are empty.

Most of these cases that drag on involve "substantial estates" where one party files endless papers to buy time to look for hidden assets.

A Western Cape judge was dismayed by the endless fighting over maintenance between parties who drag out civil divorce proceedings to the point of settling only when they are broke.

Judge Babalwa Mantame urged parties in acrimonious divorces, and their lawyers, not to abuse court processes to look for more money or to keep the pre-divorce maintenance money tap flowing.

She said this seems to stop only when the parties run out of money. Then they settle.

Mantame heard one such case recently and, in her judgment handed down on 20 June, said the trend of parties with "substantial estates" dragging things out must change.

"In most circumstances, the parties are in and out of court raising unnecessary or inconsequential legal issues against each other, which ultimately amount to nothing," she wrote.

She added that by the time a divorce dispute like this goes to trial, the parties don't even have money to pay for a lawyer.

She said the point of applications relating to maintenance is to provide fast interim relief to an applicant who finds that they are in a desperate financial or living position without the assistance of their spouse in the short term.

However, parties "bend over backwards" to frustrate each other while they poke around looking for hidden money and assets.

The matter that set Mantame off involved a couple who were already divorced under Islamic law in 2019 but couldn't agree on terms to finalise their civil divorce.

The estranged husband moved out of the home, and Judge Gayaat Salie ordered in August 2020 that he pay R20 000 a month in maintenance, plus expenses, until the civil divorce was finalised.

A year later, the husband applied for the order to be varied, saying he could not keep up and because the order was broad, he ended up paying for whatever his wife said she needed.

However, the case took almost two years to be heard, partly because he kept changing lawyers, and she did not file her answering affidavit on time.

In the meantime, she was treated for cancer and could not work for a while. Her income also dropped.

School fees, medical bills, and car and house maintenance

She asked the court to find her husband in contempt of court for underpaying on the R20 000 maintenance he was committed to until their civil divorce was finalised. She did not want him to go to jail, and suggested community service instead.

The husband said the maintenance and the additional expenses like school fees, medical bills, and car and house maintenance were cleaning him out.

He also complained that he received expenses receipts from her in bundles instead of within 10 days of the expense, leaving him to pay huge amounts at once.

She argued that she was the sole provider and carer for their children.

Deeper and deeper into debt

He pleaded for the amount to be reduced to R10 000 because he was going deeper and deeper into debt trying to support two households.

While they were still together, he routinely put R18 500 into her bank account for household expenses.

Before Salie granted the maintenance order to cover the period until their civil divorce was finalised, his expenses in maintaining the two households were R51 230 while he was earning an amount of R63 680. This left R12 450 to pay his lawyer.

After the maintenance order was granted on 6 August 2020, his expenditure in the two households increased to R61 872, and his salary was reduced to R53 817 per month. That left him with a deficit of R8 055.

In October 2022 alone, he spent R41 240 in meeting the needs of the applicant and the children, with the maintenance of her vehicle, medical expenses of R11 073, and tuition fees of R2 700.

She claims he has money, including a substantial investment, but does not want to use it.

The judge felt that the husband's financial circumstances had indeed changed, and noted that she did not prove that he was hiding money.

His maintenance dropped to R15 000 a month. The judge said he did not miss the payments out of bad intentions, he just could not afford it, so he was not found in contempt of court.

He had also asked to see his children, who are adults now, but on the advice of a family advocate decided not to pursue this request.

Mantane said she was not awarding costs because of the conduct of the parties towards each other, and the lack of interest in finalising the civil divorce.



