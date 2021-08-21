'Stop using paintball guns': Protesters demand baboon management reforms from Cape Nature

Animal lovers in Cape Town are calling for reforms in the management of baboons in and around the city.

The management of baboons is once again mired in controversy after the killing of a primate called Bolo.

A Simon's Town resident recently laid a complaint with the police over the killing of Bolo.

A group of Capetonians are calling on the City of Cape Town and Cape Nature to declare an immediate moratorium on the killing of baboons.

It is claimed 73 baboons have been euthanised under the instruction of the City and Cape Nature since 2012 in terms of permits issued to the metro by Cape Nature.

Supplied

A small of group protesters, under the leadership of Beauty without Cruelty, recently demonstrated outside Cape Nature's offices in Athlone to mourn the baboons. They handed over a memorandum, demanding an immediate moratorium on the killings.

The letter was addressed to Western Cape Environment MEC Anton Bredell, the mayoral committee member for the environment, Marion Nieuwoudt, Cape Nature CEO Razeena Omar and Cape Nature's executive director of conservation operations, Dr Ernst Baard.

Most of the baboons killed are adult male, "damage-causing" baboons.

READ | City of Cape Town rangers face possible criminal charges over death of 'Bolo' the baboon

"We demand an immediate moratorium on the killing of our Chacma baboons until workshops that include baboon interest organisations and individuals with experience are held as a matter of urgency. Cape Nature issues the permits and will be held accountable to the guidelines and permits used across the Western Cape," the document read.

It went on to dispute the claim the baboon management programme was successful in "reducing human-induced deaths", saying it was "an observation almost devoid of merit, as Western Cape baboons are certainly not safe from being killed by authorities, with 73 baboons killed since the introduction of current baboon management guidelines by the City of Cape Town and Cape Nature".

When approached for comment, the City would only say it "notes the open letter and memorandum”. Cape Nature said it would respond to the memorandum within 14 days of receiving it.

ALSO READ | 'Incompetent' City of Cape Town kills baboon saved by SPCA

Beauty without Cruelty also demanded a workshop to review the baboon management guidelines promised by Bredell last year after another Chacma baboon, Kataza (SK11), narrowly escaped death by being relocated to the Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Limpopo.

The protest was sparked by the recent killing of baboon Bolo, evidenced by protesters carrying a cross bearing his name.

His killing provoked outrage from animal activists and sharp criticism from the Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which spent 10 days nursing the Chacma baboon back to health, at great expense.

An eyewitness claimed the baboon was shot in the eye by rangers of the City's service provider, Nature Conservation Consultants (NCC).

A complaint in terms of the Animal Protection Act was subsequently laid with the police against Cape Nature, the City and NCC by Simon's Town resident Allison Thomson.

The letter also demanded that the use of paintball guns be immediately stopped "as it is clear that monitors are not using this as a method of last resort and are paintballing baboons, even when they are foraging out of the urban edge”.

The City and Cape Nature are accused of compromising the biodiversity of the Cape Peninsula.