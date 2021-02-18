Strand protesters close Onverwacht Road following informal settlement fire

Residents of a Strand informal settlement have protested, closing Onverwacht Road, to demand services after a fire destroyed some homes.

City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout confirmed that Onverwacht Road in Strand, between Gordon's Bay Drive and Boundary Road, was closed in both directions.

The protest is reportedly related to a fire which took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and over what residents feel is a lack of services from the City of Cape Town, because they have not been supplied with building material.

Helderberg subcouncil chairperson Chantal Cerfontein confirmed the fire had happened around 03:00 on Wednesday morning. She added that tents had been donated to the affected community and a hot meal had been provided. She added that the rubble was currently being removed from the site.

Cerfontein said the City no longer supplied starter kits to those affected by fires as a result of national budget cuts.

Bezuidenhout added that there had been about 100 protesters and that tyres had been set alight in the road.

"All roleplayers are on scene," she said.

Western Cape police had not confirmed any police action at the time of publication.

