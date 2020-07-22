Stranded pooch saved after NSRI swimmer talks it off a rocky ledge with 'soothing' words

Kind words from a rescue swimmer to a scared mixed breed dog trapped on a rock about 30 meters offshore, calmed the animal.

The NSRI swimmer placed a towel on the dog's head and carried it through the water to mainland.

Owners of the pet are not yet known and the rescue swimmer has raised intentions of adopting it if no one comes forward.

Soothing words to a mixed breed dog by a National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) swimmer saw its life being saved on Wednesday.

The dog was trapped on a rock about 30 meters offshore at Harmony Park Resort, between Strand and Gordon's Bay, according to Vincent Landman, NSRI Gordon's Bay deputy station commander.

NSRI swimmers responded to the scene after being informed by eyewitnesses that the dog was trapped.

Gordon's Bay Animal Welfare (GBAW) inspectors were also on the scene and City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services as well as Law Enforcement Marine Unit were alerted.

"On arrival on the scene, the dog, a male mixed breed, was located trapped on a rock about 30 metres offshore and we suspect the dog got stuck on the rock by the rising tide.[It] was sitting on the rock appearing to be too afraid to jump into the water to swim to the shore," Landman said.

NSRI rescue swimmer Kyle Burns moved to kitting up in his wetsuit, helmet and gloves, and carried a towel with him into the water and approached the trapped dog.

Landman said authorities feared the dog would jump into the water while Burns approached it and therefore the idea was that the for the swimmer to be on the sea side to usher the dog towards the shore, if it jumped in, rather than having him swim further out to sea.

NSRI #GordonsBay duty crew were activated following eye-witness reports of a dog trapped on a rock about 30 meters off-shore at Harmony Park Resort, Between Strand and Gordon’s Bay. Click on link below for full rescue story.https://t.co/eyrLcGGjjX — Sea Rescue South Africa (@NSRI) July 22, 2020

"When Kyle reached the rock, the dog, showing signs of fear, started barking at Kyle but some soothing words from Kyle and approaching the dog with a calm demeanour, he appeared to settle down. Kyle told us that he sat on the rock quietly next to the dog and offered the dog some soothing words.

Chat

"He then had a quiet chat to the dog and he explained to the dog that it would be better if they were on mainland," he added.

After convincing the mixed breed, Kyle placed the towel over its head, gently picked it up and carried it through the water to land. The dog was reportedly not resistant and was carried across the water without any hassle.

"The dog appeared to latch onto Kyle once they were safely ashore.[It] has been taken into the care of GBAW."

Owners of the pet could not be located as it had no collar identification.

Burns indicated that if no one claimed the dog, he would try convince his parents to let him adopt it.

He, and the couple who raised alarm have been commended for their roles in saving the dog.