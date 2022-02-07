Strangled with belts – double murder accused ‘misbehaves’ as court hears details of Jesse Hess’ death

Please note details in this story may upset sensitive readers.



Forensic pathologist Dr Grace Uren confirms that Jesse Hess, 18, was smothered and strangled with a belt.

A sock and pillowcase had been stuffed into her mouth, removed when the tape covering her face was peeled off during her post mortem.

Her grandfather, Chris Lategan, was killed with a black belt, his face bloody owing to the ligature compression of his neck which caused his veins to rupture.

Double murder accused David van Boven yawned as he listened to scientific evidence detailing to the Western Cape High Court how young Jesse Hess and her oupa Chris Lategan were strangled with belts in their Parow home almost three years ago.



During her testimony on Monday, Dr Grace Uren, a forensic pathologist, confirmed that Jesse, 18, was smothered.

Uren was at the scene after the University of the Western Cape theology student was found dead in a room in the Beaumont Court flat on 30 August 2019, a brown belt next to her head and dressed only in a long-sleeved pink top.

A sock and pillowcase had been stuffed into her mouth, which had been taped shut, as were her eyes and nose.

A black belt was used to murder Lategan, whose face had been bloody owing to the ligature compression of his neck which caused his veins to rupture, resulting in bleeding from his eyes, nose, mouth, and ears. His legs had been tied together.

The belts used to strangle them were buckled at the back, the court heard.

The State charges that Hess was also raped. Uren testified that there was no evidence of recent trauma, but said the use of a condom was one of the reasons why injuries would possibly not be visible upon examination.

Uren explained that a condom would form a "barrier" and essentially protect the vaginal wall from friction and tearing of the skin.

It would also lessen the force exerted, she said, preventing overt bruising and haemorrhaging.

"The lack of injuries cannot exclude sexual assault or rape in this case," she said.

Judge Judith Cloete asked if a victim was unconscious during rape, whether this would have an effect on visible injury.

Uren responded that in addition to not being able to defend oneself, the body would be in a relaxed state which would affect the presence of certain injuries commonly associated with sexual assault.

During cross examination, she maintained that despite the lack of visible injury, it was "suspicious" that Jesse's lower body was found naked at the crime scene.

A scowling Van Boven mostly appeared disinterested in the testimony, while his co-accused Tasliem Ambrose listened intently.

Ambrose, who admitted to being at the scene the day of the murders, through his advocate during cross-examination, said the gag placed in Jesse's mouth did not cause her to become unconscious, as she, "... remained conscious for quite some time".

He claimed she was, "... choked with a… belt", whereafter she passed out and the tape was wound around her mouth.

Uren said this scenario was possible.

In the upstairs gallery, Jesse's father Lance at times appeared to be in pain as he listened to the pathologist's testimony.

Uren said there had been no sign of defensive wounds, which could be as a result of disorientation owing to her eyes being covered, affecting her ability to defend herself.

Van Boven, Jesse’s second cousin, and Ambrose were arrested three months after the double murder.

The pair face a string of charges – murder, rape, aggravated robbery, and fraud.

Cellphones, two TVs, rings, and a laptop were stolen from the house.

Both pleaded not guilty, although Ambrose in his plea explanation admitted to being at the scene but placed the blame for the crimes on his co-accused.

According to him, Van Boven had told him he was going to collect money from a family member. Upon their arrival, Lategan opened the door for them.

He claimed Van Boven had assaulted the 85-year-old, who he later placed on the floor as he was motionless.

Jesse had come out of one of the rooms. She too, ostensibly was assaulted.

He alleges he was instructed to remove valuables from the flat, which Van Boven later sold.

Ambrose admitted to being given some of the proceeds.

Cloete also questioned Van Boven's behaviour, as he pulled faces from the dock at members of the media in the press box.

She warned him that she would "not tolerate" him acting in a disrespectful manner, instructing his advocate to tell him to, "... behave or I will do something about it".

Last week, Van Boven had attempted to lunge at a journalist attempting to take his photo during an adjournment.

Permission had been granted by Cloete for the accused to be photographed, but after attempting to hide his face from the cameras, an agitated Van Boven took aim at a female reporter.

Correctional Services officials intervened.

The trial continues.

