1h ago

add bookmark

Striking Kalafong hospital staff barricade road, trash health facility

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Staff members at Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital, Atteridgeville embarked on a protest which saw the facility being trashed. 
  • While the motive for the protest is still unknown, burning tyres were used to barricade the road outside the hospital. 

  • Police confirmed the strike and have deployed members to monitor the situation.

Staff members at Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Pretoria have embarked on a protest which saw the facility being trashed. 

A large crowd gathered in front of the public hospital's gates on Wednesday morning. 

Video footage on social media showed how protesters used burning tyres to barricade the road outside the hospital. 

It was still unclear what the protest was about.

Another video, also circulating on social media, shows how the interior of the hospital was trashed, with spilled trash bins and rubbish scattered along the corridors.

Gauteng health department spokesperson Philani Mhlungu told News24 they were still waiting for communication from the facility before issuing a formal statement regarding the matter.

"As soon as we get all the necessary information, we will release that," he said. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said officers were on the ground to monitor the situation. 

"We cannot tell you the reasons… as the department of health would be the one with the right information," Masondo said. 

He said no violence was reported, and no arrests have been made.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kalafong hospitalpretoriagautengproteststrikehospital
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
32% - 3801 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
14% - 1698 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
53% - 6232 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.98
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.29
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.51
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,753.21
+0.2%
Silver
21.70
+2.1%
Palladium
1,873.50
+1.8%
Platinum
1,035.12
+2.9%
Brent Crude
83.03
-0.2%
Top 40
68,564
+2.6%
All Share
74,828
+2.3%
Resource 10
73,434
+2.9%
Industrial 25
90,489
+2.8%
Financial 15
16,396
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard

29 Nov

Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award

25 Nov

Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo