Striking Kalafong hospital staff barricade road, trash health facility

While the motive for the protest is still unknown, burning tyres were used to barricade the road outside the hospital.

Police confirmed the strike and have deployed members to monitor the situation.

Staff members at Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Pretoria have embarked on a protest which saw the facility being trashed.

A large crowd gathered in front of the public hospital's gates on Wednesday morning.

Video footage on social media showed how protesters used burning tyres to barricade the road outside the hospital.

It was still unclear what the protest was about.



Another video, also circulating on social media, shows how the interior of the hospital was trashed, with spilled trash bins and rubbish scattered along the corridors.



Gauteng health department spokesperson Philani Mhlungu told News24 they were still waiting for communication from the facility before issuing a formal statement regarding the matter.

"As soon as we get all the necessary information, we will release that," he said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said officers were on the ground to monitor the situation.

"We cannot tell you the reasons… as the department of health would be the one with the right information," Masondo said.

He said no violence was reported, and no arrests have been made.

