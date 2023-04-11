'Strong indications that criminality played a role here': Tshwane pylon collapse linked to crime

The seven-pylon collapse in Pretoria was likely caused by criminality, according to the Tshwane mayor.

Repairs are under way, but it will be a long process.

Many of the City's suburbs are without power as a result of the collapse.

Criminality was the likely cause of the collapse of seven pylons, which supported 132kV powerlines, on the N4 in Pretoria on Sunday night, according to City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink.

"There are now clear indications that at least three of the pylons had been vandalised. So, indeed, there are strong indications that criminality played a role here," he said in an update on Monday.

Initial reports indicated that six pylons had collapsed, but the City said on Monday evening that "seven powerline structures (pylons)" collapsed.





It caused a car pile-up which left at least two people injured.

Seventeen suburbs have been left without power, and there is no estimated completion time for repairs.



Supplied PHOTO: Promed

Eskom has been asked to help supply structures for the lines.

The N4 was reopened on Monday afternoon.

The City is also investigating a photo that accompanied a tweet posted last year to warn of a possible collapse. It is probing whether the powerline in the tweet is indeed one situated in the area where the collapse occurred.



