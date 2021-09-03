Strong lead in police investigation into 11 KwaZulu-Natal murders - Bheki Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited KwaZulu-Natal after the murder of 11 people in two separate shootings.

He said a 14-year-old boy was among those who were killed.

Cele also said he was pleased with the progress of investigations into the murder of 36 people in Phoenix during unrest in July.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is optimistic about a breakthrough in the police's investigation into the killing of 11 people in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal.

Cele visited the province on Thursday after the killings. Six people were shot dead at Umlazi's U Section on Sunday and two days later, three gunmen opened fire inside a house in W Section, killing five people. Three others were seriously injured.

Cele said that although police were yet to make arrests, they were following up on a strong lead in connection with one of the incidents which could shed more light on the motive and whether the shootings were linked.

"Most of those killed in both these incidents, including the 14-year-old boy, were sadly people at the wrong place at the wrong time, but some were unsavoury characters who were linked to criminality taking place in surrounding areas."

Cele said a profile of one of the deceased showed that he had committed serious crimes, including armed robbery and the illegal possession of a firearm.

"However, police must find the killers of these 11 people, regardless of who they were and what they did," he added.

Turning to the murder of 36 people in Phoenix during unrest in the province in July, Cele said he was pleased with the progress of investigations.

The detective team deployed to the area to investigate the murders has arrested 56 people so far.

