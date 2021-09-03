45m ago

add bookmark

Strong lead in police investigation into 11 KwaZulu-Natal murders - Bheki Cele

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police Minister Bheki Cele said police are yet to make arrests on both cases.
Police Minister Bheki Cele said police are yet to make arrests on both cases.
Lirandzu Themba, News24
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele visited KwaZulu-Natal after the murder of 11 people in two separate shootings.
  • He said a 14-year-old boy was among those who were killed.
  • Cele also said he was pleased with the progress of investigations into the murder of 36 people in Phoenix during unrest in July.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is optimistic about a breakthrough in the police's investigation into the killing of 11 people in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal.

Cele visited the province on Thursday after the killings. Six people were shot dead at Umlazi's U Section on Sunday and two days later, three gunmen opened fire inside a house in W Section, killing five people. Three others were seriously injured.

Cele said that although police were yet to make arrests, they were following up on a strong lead in connection with one of the incidents which could shed more light on the motive and whether the shootings were linked.

"Most of those killed in both these incidents, including the 14-year-old boy, were sadly people at the wrong place at the wrong time, but some were unsavoury characters who were linked to criminality taking place in surrounding areas."

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the province on
Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the province on Thursday following the murder of 11 people in two separate shooting incidents.
News24 Lirandzu Themba

Cele said a profile of one of the deceased showed that he had committed serious crimes, including armed robbery and the illegal possession of a firearm.

READ | Police say 'rivalry' behind the killing of 6 people in Umlazi

"However, police must find the killers of these 11 people, regardless of who they were and what they did," he added.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said police are yet to
Police Minister Bheki Cele said police are yet to make arrests on both cases.
News24 Lirandzu Themba

Turning to the murder of 36 people in Phoenix during unrest in the province in July, Cele said he was pleased with the progress of investigations.

The detective team deployed to the area to investigate the murders has arrested 56 people so far.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bheki celekwazulu-natalcrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should schools drop Life orientation from high school to save the 2021 academic year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely, let's remove another elective subject too
27% - 1306 votes
Yes, it's not a necessary subject at this stage of the pandemic
42% - 2044 votes
No, students need to learn these skills somewhere
31% - 1512 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.44
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.98
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.15
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.72
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,813.15
+0.2%
Silver
23.95
+0.2%
Palladium
2,421.00
+0.4%
Platinum
1,004.50
+0.3%
Brent Crude
73.03
+2.0%
Top 40
60,358
0.0%
All Share
66,654
0.0%
Resource 10
63,429
0.0%
Industrial 25
84,608
0.0%
Financial 15
14,336
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their fear of water
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo