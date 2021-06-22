Strong winds, wet conditions as Western Cape braces for possible snowfall

Western Cape residents are bracing for a week of cold conditions.

A cold front made landfall on Monday night, with another expected on Friday.

Residents can expect cold, wet and windy conditions.

Western Cape residents have been warned to brace themselves for cold weather that could bring snow to the province.



A cold front, which made landfall on Monday night, was expected to bring cold and wet weather to the province.

Forecasts by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) indicates the cold front will bring rain over the south-western parts of the province and is expected to spread along the south coast by Wednesday, clearing by the afternoon.

Anton Bredell, Western Cape MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, said the cold front was expected to be followed by a second cold front, which could make landfall on Friday morning.

"The cold, wet weather is coming, and we are urging people to prepare. The bulk of the winter is still lying ahead of us, and we need to be prepared to deal with the conditions as best we can."

The cold weather could bring light snowfall to the mountainous regions in the south-western parts of the Western Cape. The wind is expected to reach strong to near gale-force conditions of between 40km/h and 60km/h into Tuesday.

A level-2 warning has been issued for damaging winds across the province, including on the West Coast and in Cape Town.

"Our disaster entities and municipal emergency responders are on hand in the event of any emergency. The best number to call in an emergency is the provincial helpline 112," Bredell said.