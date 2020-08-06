1h ago

add bookmark

Struggle hero John Nkadimeng has died

Lizeka Tandwa
John Nkadimeng. (Cosatu, @_cosatu/Twitter)
John Nkadimeng. (Cosatu, @_cosatu/Twitter)
  • The ANC has sent its condolences to the family of struggle stalwart John Nkadimeng. 
  • Nkadimeng is known as one of the founding fathers of Cosatu. 
  • The ANC said he had left at a time when the party needed him most, as it seeks to reassert its values and morality.

The ANC has announced the passing of Isithwalandwe/Seaparankwe John Nkadimeng, who celebrated his 93rd birthday in June. 

Isithwalandwe/Seaparankwe is the country's highest honour awarded to those who have made an outstanding contribution to the liberation struggle.

In a statement, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party had needed Nkadimeng now more than ever as it seeks to reassert its values and morality, to chart the course for a new dawn of leadership of South African society.

"Ntate Nkadimeng was awarded the Order of Luthuli in Gold for dedicating his entire adult life to the struggle for liberation, workers' rights and for the formation of a united federation of trade unions." 

Nkadimeng was last seen publicly when President Cyril Ramaphosa and the top six visited his home to award him the party's highest honour in April 2019. 

READ | John Nkadimeng receives highest honours

He was widely known for being an instrumental figure in the foundation of trade union federation, Cosatu.

Underground

Pule said Nkadimeng became general-secretary of the then underground South African Congress of Trade Unions (Sactu) in 1983 and remained committed to the trade union movement until his last breath.

As the leader of Sactu, Nkadimeng worked tirelessly for the ideal of worker unity in a single national federation. 

He was later detained during the Defiance Campaign in 1952 and was one of the 156 congress activists charged with treason in the 1956 Treason Trial.

"In memory of Ntate Nkadimeng and in carrying forward the legacy he leaves behind, we must recommit ourselves to a united and sustained action in response to the challenges that confront our nation.

"His selfless and courageous life, personified by the exceptional conduct of his generation of freedom fighters, is worth emulating.

"The ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences to his family, the entire democratic movement and all freedom-loving people of the world. We wish them strength and fortitude in this moment of grief," he said.  

Related Links
Ramaphosa hands over ANC's highest honours to struggle veteran John Nkadimeng
WATCH | Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest
Andrew Mlangeni to be buried on Wednesday, coffin to be draped in ANC colours
Read more on:
john nkadimeng
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 5 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should CEOs salaries be capped in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they are hugely overpaid.
44% - 3947 votes
No, shareholders already have a say in what they get paid.
30% - 2684 votes
The focus should be on what workers get paid - SA's minimum wage should be lifted.
26% - 2279 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.41
(-0.61)
ZAR/GBP
22.89
(-0.73)
ZAR/EUR
20.69
(-0.67)
ZAR/AUD
12.61
(-1.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(-0.64)
Gold
2062.82
(+1.33)
Silver
28.77
(+7.22)
Platinum
997.00
(+3.49)
Brent Crude
45.33
(+1.67)
Palladium
2210.00
(+2.13)
All Share
57656.69
(+0.05)
Top 40
53350.88
(+0.13)
Financial 15
9888.41
(-0.41)
Industrial 25
76178.50
(+0.02)
Resource 10
60086.05
(+0.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

10h ago

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again

16h ago

FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again
WATCH | Frere Hospital doctors and nurses spread cheer with dazzling dance challenge

05 Aug

WATCH | Frere Hospital doctors and nurses spread cheer with dazzling dance challenge
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20217.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo