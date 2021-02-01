01 Feb

Struggle stalwart and widow of Moses Kotane, Rebecca Kotane dies, age 108

Malibongwe Dayimani
Rebecca Kotane.
  • Rebecca Kotane, a struggle stalwart and wife of late former SACP General-Secretary Moses Kotane, has died.
  • Even after the death of her husband in 1978, Ma Kotane persisted in the fight for liberation, the SACP said.
  • She died just days before her 109th birthday.

Struggle stalwart and wife of late SACP leader Moses Kotane, Rebecca Kotane, has died at the age of 108.

Her death was confirmed by the SACP, ANC, and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation on Monday.

The SACP announced that Ma Kotane died on Sunday, just a few days before her 109th birthday.  

Ma Kotane took part in the defiance campaigns in the 1950s, and mobilisation towards the adoption of the Freedom Charter in 1955.

The SACP has sent its heartfelt condolences to the entire Kotane family, relatives, and to the ANC-headed alliance liberation movement.

The SACP said Kotane will be mostly remembered for taking part in the 9 August 1956 Women’s March to the Union Buildings, she was among the women detained by the apartheid regime.

Detained for two weeks, Ma Kotane shared a cell with other stalwarts, including Albertina Sisulu, Helen Joseph, Lillian Ngoyi, Amina Cachalia, and Violet Wynberg.

In detention, they were gravely mistreated and humiliated by the apartheid regime’s authorities, intending to break their revolutionary spirits and discourage them from continuing with the struggle, the SACP said.

At some point the apartheid regime even enticed Ma Kotane with a mansion and urged her to divorce her husband, Moses Kotane, long-time SACP General-Secretary, and turn against the movement, the SACP said.

“Ma Kotane stood her ground and never betrayed her revolutionary principles. Ma Kotane practically supported the struggle to the hilt and also served as a pillar of strength to Kotane during the difficult years of the struggle against colonial and apartheid oppression and capitalist exploitation.

“By her continued resilience in the fight for social emancipation, over the decades she also helped to keep the name of Moses Kotane alive in the hearts and minds of the people. She last saw her husband in 1963 when he went to exile in Tanzania,” the communist party said.

It said this followed relentless house raids, arrests, threats, and acts of victimisation by the apartheid regime, which intensified especially after the enactment in 1950 of the Suppression of Communism Act and the state of emergency in 1960.

Even after the death of her husband in 1978, Ma Kotane persisted in the fight for liberation, the SACP said.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation extended condolences to the loved ones of Kotane and called her a formidable struggle icon in her own right.

Kotane's death comes two years after the ANC held massive birthday celebrations at her home in Diepkloof, Soweto.

The celebrations were attended by ANC Gauteng chairman David Makhura and ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule.

The ANC said it had received the news about the passing of Ma Kotane with sadness.

The party said she was one of the oldest stalwarts of the movement.

She was the only remaining elder of the movement who was also the same age as the ANC, said Pule Mabe, spokesperson of the ANC.

Mabe said Kotane was a pillar of strength for her husband during the darks days of apartheid and would be remembered for her role in the struggle. 

