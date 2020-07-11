Struggle stalwart Thomas Manthata dies of Covid-19 complications

Former TRC commissioner Thomas "Tom" Manthata has died at the age of 80.

The 80-year-old struggle stalwart reportedly died of Covid-19 complications.

Manthata was a founding member of the Azanian People's Organisation and served on the Human Rights Commission.

Struggle stalwart and former commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Thomas "Tom" Manthata died on Friday night at the age of 80.

His death was confirmed to News24 by ANC Veterans League president, Snuki Zikalala.

He died of Covid-19-related complications, according to a report by SABC News.

Go well Ntate Tom Manthata. The struggle continues pic.twitter.com/yfzzhyu81h — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) July 11, 2020

Manthata was born on 29 November 1939, in Soekmekaar in the then Northern Transvaal. Despite being expelled from Catholic seminary "for being too political inclined", he began a teaching career in 1967 at Sekano Ntoane High School in Soweto, according to South African History Online.

He was known as "a rigorous, critical teacher who encouraged political debates among his students", which included President Cyril Ramaphosa and former Johannesburg mayor Amos Masondo.

Yesterday was the 80th birthday of one our countries many unsung heroes; Thomas Madikwe Manthata. Bra Tom is one of those cdes who worked tirelessly, mostly in the background, to the personal benefit of families of detainees, detainees. It’s hard to overstate how NB this work was — p.ramakoa (@gedleyi) November 30, 2019

In the early 1970s, Manthata facilitated contact between Soweto students and older black consciousness activists who came into the schools as tutors, teachers and speakers.

He was actively involved in opposition politics and was detained several times, spending six years in prison. Manthata was a founding member of the Azanian People's Organisation, and later became its general secretary.



Cde Tom Manthata has passed away. An ANC veteran; teacher; a vice-president of SASO; stalwart of the UDF; Delmos trialist, convicted of treason; Commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Hamba kahle, my friend. @GautengANC @ANCJHB — Keith Peacock (@keithspeacock) July 11, 2020

Manthata was a commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and served on the Human Rights Commission.

- Compiled by Nicole McCain

