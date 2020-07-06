30m ago

add bookmark

Stuck in reverse: Would-be hijackers bust as alert Cape Town traffic officers kick into gear

Cebelihle Mthethwa
André Damons
  • Two suspects have been arrested after they were caught trying to hijack a BMW sedan in Wynberg. 
  • The would-be hijackers were caught by traffic officers who were refuelling at the Engen garage nearby. 
  • The driver was also arrested and joined his accomplice at the Wynberg police station.

Two suspects have been arrested after they were caught in action trying to hijack a BMW sedan in Wynberg on Monday.

According to a statement by the City of Cape Town, the would be hijackers were caught by the traffic officers who were refuelling at a nearby garage on the corner of Wetton Road and Rosmead Avenue.

City spokesperson Maxine Jordaan said the officers were alerted by screams coming from the intersection.

READ | Pregnant woman killed in home on KZN farm

"The officers investigated and spotted four armed suspects trying to hijack a BMW sedan", she said.

When the officers activated their lights and sirens, the suspects jumped into a VW Polo, but the driver collided with another vehicle while trying to get away. 

The traffic officers managed to catch one suspect, while three others fled on foot.

"The driver of the Polo claimed to be a victim of the attempted hijacking, but upon further investigation it was found that he was the getaway driver and had been spotted dropping his accomplices at the scene of the crime", said Jordaan.

The driver was also arrested and joined his accomplice in the Wynberg police station.    

Related Links
WATCH | Gun-wielding men hijack vehicle and abduct driver in less than a minute
2 suspects caught after allegedly hijacking a car, robbing couple at Cresta Mall in Joburg
Joburg homeowner foils hijacking, suspect shot dead
Read more on:
cape towncrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The rumour mill is rife that SA's Super Rugby franchises will play in an expanded PRO16 in Europe. Should SA Rugby look to head north?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it makes sense logistically
35% - 605 votes
No, not playing the Kiwi teams regularly equals self-destruction
22% - 376 votes
SA Rugby needs teams in both hemispheres
43% - 753 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.99
(+0.30)
ZAR/GBP
21.22
(+0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.22
(-0.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(-0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.25)
Gold
1780.70
(+0.32)
Silver
18.22
(+1.23)
Platinum
814.00
(+0.68)
Brent Crude
42.85
(0.00)
Palladium
1940.50
(+1.07)
All Share
54780.73
(+0.47)
Top 40
50423.51
(+0.49)
Financial 15
10167.08
(+0.17)
Industrial 25
76339.64
(-0.28)
Resource 10
50951.95
(+1.62)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo