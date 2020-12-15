1h ago

add bookmark

Student romance leads to two PhDs in one day

Engela Duvenage, Stellenbosch University
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr Nompumelelo Shange and Dr Roderick Juba on their graduation day at Stellenbosch University.
Dr Nompumelelo Shange and Dr Roderick Juba on their graduation day at Stellenbosch University.
Stefan Els/Stellenbosch University
  • A recently married couple received their doctorates in Agrisciences on the same day. 
  • They met in 2010 and became a couple in 2016.
  • The doctors plan to pay their good fortune of a good education forward by motivating and helping others to do the same.

There was jubilation all round in the Shange-Juba household when Nompumelelo Shange and Roderick Juba received their PhD degrees together on the very same day – and both in the Faculty of AgriSciences at Stellenbosch University.

Shange received her degree in Food Science and Juba in Conservation Ecology. The couple were married in September 2019 during a traditional wedding in Inanda near Durban.

"Because of Covid, we had to postpone our white wedding to next year," Shange said.

The two hail from Inanda and Humansdorp respectively. They were second years, living in the Erica and Helderberg residences, when their paths crossed in 2010 through mutual friends.

After years of "just being friends", they started dating in 2016 when at long last both realised they not only shared the same sense of humour, aspirations and work ethic, but were in fact soulmates and best friends.

READ | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

For the past year or two, they successfully navigated the intricacies of a long-distance romance caused by their shared career aspirations. While Shange was based in Stellenbosch and Oudtshoorn, Juba studied part-time towards his PhD while working for Living Lands, an NGO involved in the holistic management of important catchment areas.

"I've learnt about persistence, perseverance and hard work from him," Shange said.

"And I've learnt that she'll do anything to get things done, and that hard work is part of that," Juba said.

Taking the world by storm - together

They are planning to take the world by storm together and to pay their good fortune of a good education forward by motivating and helping others to do the same.

For her PhD in Food Science, Shange investigated to what degree two emerging pathogens – Campylobacter and Arcobacter – are found in the ostrich meat industry. These pathogens can cause gastrointestinal infections in humans.

"Regulations that govern the contamination of any meat products with these species are not yet in place in South Africa, but my work could serve as a good baseline should government want to put guidelines in place," she said.

Juba focused on the impact of invasive alien trees on riparian zones and the potential value that could be derived from harvesting its biomass.

Among others, he looked at the monetary value attached to producing value-added wood products made from invasive trees being chopped down.

"Bioproducts made from invasive plants, such as biochar and wood chips, can be used to varying degrees of success by wheat and canola farmers to improve soil quality," he noted.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stellenbosch universitywestern capecape towneducationgood news
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 5885 votes
No, I will not
40% - 5393 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 2199 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
14.95
(+0.29)
ZAR/GBP
19.97
(+0.25)
ZAR/EUR
18.18
(+0.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.25
(+0.59)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.37)
Gold
1843.12
(+0.89)
Silver
24.18
(+1.52)
Platinum
1019.31
(+1.62)
Brent Crude
50.31
(+0.64)
Palladium
2313.00
(+1.53)
All Share
59243.94
(-0.45)
Top 40
54252.80
(-0.49)
Financial 15
11965.33
(+0.38)
Industrial 25
78717.18
(-0.94)
Resource 10
56553.19
(-0.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo