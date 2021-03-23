23 Mar 2021

add bookmark

Students' union vows to continue protests, wants R13bn debt to be written off

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Students protesting at the Wits University.
Students protesting at the Wits University.
Fani Mahunts, Gallo Images
  • A shutdown of South Africa’s universities is expected to continue.
  • This comes as the SA Union of Students refuses to backdown from a litany of demands, most notably for historical debt to be written off.
  • Protests erupted across the country’s universities as students demanded free higher education.

A national university shutdown is set to continue if government fails to meet the demands of students, which include the write-off of around R13 billion in historic debt.

Whether the shutdown continues or not hinges on a meeting between Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande and the South African Union of Students (SAUS) in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, Nzimande and the SAUS briefed Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Higher Education amid protests and shutdowns for higher education.

READ | More than 120,000 SA students are still waiting for degrees – because of unpaid fees

SAUS national spokesperson Thabo Shingange said the shutdown continued following Nzimande’s and his deputy Buti Manamela’s absence from meetings.

“We are also aware that vice chancellors met with the minister to discuss the demands of students. The outcomes of these meetings were not shared with us. The absence of the minister and his deputy to join our meeting two days ago…regrettably it was resolved to continue with the national shutdown. The inability to engage directly with the SRC’s is an issue we have not taken kindly to. Issues have been brought forward by the campuses and they cannot come to agreement,” he said.

Shingange, however said, a meeting with Nzimande and officials is scheduled to take place in the coming weeks.

“We hope to address some of our concerns with the minister. Some of the challenges are peculiar to some universities. We have seen other departments and entities been given bailouts like Eskom and SAA. We are asking this Parliament to consider [writing off] the billions (of) debt of students. A number of universities cannot deal with these issues, so we need a national intervention,” Shingange said.

He also said while some universities are lifting the registration blocks, it will not help with the backlog of debt.

Some students were prevented from registering at universities due to historical debt.

“Come next year we still sit with the debt of students. It’s like we are alleviating the immediate pressure but not the long-term effects of the debts,” he said.

Nzimande said funding options have been explored to cater for more students.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) helps students from households with an annual income of R350 000 and less. Those who do not fall within this category are referred to as the missing middle.

“The challenge now is for categories of students who do not qualify for NSFAS. Those who fall outside the government requirement. We have been engaging universities and students on this matter. Most of the universities said they are engaging their SRCs institutionally, to say who actually qualifies for assistance. Within their means they will accept students who are doing well academically and signing of acknowledgement of debt,” he said.

In 2017, the Heher Commission into the Feasibility of Fee-Free Higher Education and Training found that there is currently no capacity for the state to provide free tertiary education to all students in the country.

A month after the Heher report was released, former President Jacob Zuma announced government would subsidise free higher education for poor and working-class students.

ALSO READ | ANC leaders who join in Fees Must Fall protests 'populist' and 'disingenuous' - SACP

Zuma effectively overruled the recommendations of the Heher Commission.

His announcement came on the day of the ANC's watershed 54th elective conference where President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected leader.

Shingange said students rejected the recommendations by the Heher Commission.

“When the former President Zuma announced [sic] on free education it was clearly setting aside the recommendations of the commission (which included loans) so referring back to the commission's recommendations will not assist the process of funding crisis and accumulating debt,” he said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sausblade nzimandestudent protests
Lottery
Ka-ching! Daily Lotto jackpot goes to 2 lucky players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
39% - 1695 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
13% - 546 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 2105 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
15.07
(+0.6)
GBP/ZAR
20.68
(+0.9)
EUR/ZAR
17.77
(+0.4)
AUD/ZAR
11.41
(+0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(+0.3)
Gold
1,736.99
(+0.1)
Silver
25.02
(-0.3)
Platinum
1,160.00
(-1.0)
Brent Crude
64.41
(+6.0)
Palladium
2,620.00
(-0.7)
All Share
64,784
(-0.7)
Top 40
59,279
(-0.8)
Financial 15
11,846
(-0.8)
Industrial 25
85,982
(-0.7)
Resource 10
64,297
(-1.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo