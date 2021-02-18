Study finds black South Africans more willing to take vaccine compared to other race groups - report

A new research study has found that the majority of participants are likely to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

The findings of the University of Johannesburg study were made public on Wednesday, TimesLIVE reported. The research survey was carried out between 29 December and 6 January.

On Wednesday, the rollout of the country's vaccination programme began.

AFP Emmanuel Croset / AFP

President Cyril Ramaphosa, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and health workers were inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson jabs, which touched down at OR Tambo International Airport late on Tuesday night.

Reportedly, as many as 52% of respondents said they would definitely take the vaccine, while 14% said they probably would do so.

This would translate to around 67% of the population who would be willing to take the vaccine - the amount needed to ensure population immunity.

The demographic most likely to take the vaccines was those without matric, the study reportedly found. The willingness to take the vaccine decreased among more educated respondents.

The survey also reportedly found that the race group that showed the most willingness to take the vaccine was black South Africans. This was followed by Indian and coloured people. White people were least receptive to it.

The results reportedly highlighted a correlation between race and education.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.