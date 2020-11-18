18m ago

Stun grenades used to disperse PAC protesters in Brackenfell

Pan Africanist Congress of Azania protesters outside Brackenfell train station. (Jenni Evans, News24)
  • Stun grenades have been used to disperse a crowd of protesters near Brackenfell High School, which has found itself at the centre of a controversy over a private matric party.
  • The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania protesters were told they did not have a permit to protest.
  • The EFF has been granted permission to protest outside the school on Friday.

Western Cape police used stun grenades on Wednesday to disperse a group of Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) protesters near Brackenfell High School.

The PAC planned to march to the school on Wednesday and about 40 protesters gathered at Brackenfell train station.

However, police warned them that they did not have the requisite permit to protest and would be dispersed if they proceeded.

Videos which eNCA and IOL captured on Wednesday showed Public Order Police pushing back protesters before a number of stun grenades were fired.

The protesters dispersed by 12:00.

Train station protest

Before they were dispersed, they protested at the Brackenfell train station, singing songs and chanting slogans, including the controversial "One Settler, One Bullet" slogan.

A spokesperson for the group told News24 that they were protesting about a private matric party held for Brackenfell High School pupils, which was reportedly only attended by white pupils, and the arrest of one person following violent clashes near the school last week.



On Tuesday, DA MP Okkie Terblanche called on police to maintain law and order at the protest, and condemned the use of the "One Settler, One Bullet" slogan.

Meanwhile, the EFF will be protesting outside the school on Friday. They have been granted permission to protest but participants are limited to 100. They undertook to not disrupt schooling, according to the City of Cape Town.

READ | Brackenfell High protest: Avoid vicinity on Friday, City of Cape Town requests ahead of EFF march

The City urged residents to avoid the vicinity on Friday.

The Western Cape Education Department said on Tuesday that exams would be rescheduled for pupils in Grades 8 to 11 on Friday.

Arrangements are being made to allow matric pupils to write their Physical Sciences exam.

- Compiled by Paul Herman, additional reporting by Jenni Evans

