Stun grenades used to disperse PAC protesters in Brackenfell

Stun grenades have been used to disperse a crowd of protesters near Brackenfell High School, which has found itself at the centre of a controversy over a private matric party.

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania protesters were told they did not have a permit to protest.

The EFF has been granted permission to protest outside the school on Friday.

The PAC planned to march to the school on Wednesday and about 40 protesters gathered at Brackenfell train station.

However, police warned them that they did not have the requisite permit to protest and would be dispersed if they proceeded.

Videos which eNCA and IOL captured on Wednesday showed Public Order Police pushing back protesters before a number of stun grenades were fired.

The protesters dispersed by 12:00.

Train station protest

Before they were dispersed, they protested at the Brackenfell train station, singing songs and chanting slogans, including the controversial "One Settler, One Bullet" slogan.

The chant of One Settler One Bullet precedes more song at the PAC protest over the events at Brackenfell High School. This is at Brackenfell train station.

A spokesperson for the group told News24 that they were protesting about a private matric party held for Brackenfell High School pupils, which was reportedly only attended by white pupils, and the arrest of one person following violent clashes near the school last week.

The PAC is picketing near Brackenfell station over the events surrounding a matric party and the arrest of only one person following clashes at the school. A spokesperson told me that if Black people had hit people the way some of the parents did they would be jailed





The temperature is rising slightly after the police told the #PAC protesters they need a permit to go to protest at #Brackenfell High. They intended walking but have been warned against it by SAPS. PSC says everybody has a right to peaceful protest.





The PAC group is on it's way, singing and chanting as police start moving ahead of them to #Brackenfell High.

On Tuesday, DA MP Okkie Terblanche called on police to maintain law and order at the protest, and condemned the use of the "One Settler, One Bullet" slogan.

Meanwhile, the EFF will be protesting outside the school on Friday. They have been granted permission to protest but participants are limited to 100. They undertook to not disrupt schooling, according to the City of Cape Town.

The City urged residents to avoid the vicinity on Friday.

The Western Cape Education Department said on Tuesday that exams would be rescheduled for pupils in Grades 8 to 11 on Friday.

Arrangements are being made to allow matric pupils to write their Physical Sciences exam.

- Compiled by Paul Herman, additional reporting by Jenni Evans