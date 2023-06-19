59m ago

'Stupid and dangerous': 73 drunk drivers arrested during heavy rain

Jenni Evans
  • Seventy-three people were arrested around Cape Town in the past week for drunk driving. 
  • The City finds this behaviour "stupid and dangerous" given the heavy rain and wet roads. 
  • The Western Cape has been soaked by heavy downpours. 

The City of Cape Town is alarmed by the number of drunk drivers motoring around the metro during the current rain and flooding. 

"We're dealing with a lot due to the weather, and then you have those among us who insist on creating additional problems by behaving badly. It’s utterly shocking to see how many drunk drivers continue to be arrested week after week," said JP Smith, mayoral committee member for safety and security within the city.

"It’s hard enough operating a vehicle in good weather conditions when you’re sober, but doing so, while impaired, in the type of downpours we’ve seen recently, is both stupid and dangerous."

In the past week, the City's officers made 52 arrests for drunk driving, the Western Cape's law enforcement advancement plan (LEAP) officers made three, and metro police made 18. 

In one instance, metro police stopped a person driving in Kirstenhof because he did not have his headlights on. He smelt of booze and had a bottle of alcohol stashed in the door panel. He was breathalysed, and the officers' suspicions that he was drunk were confirmed. He was arrested. 

A driver on Symphony Way, Belhar, was arrested under similar circumstances. 

Arrive Alive points out that wet and rainy conditions require the driver to exercise extra caution and adjust normal driving behaviour. 

Top of the list regarding road safety is to keep headlights on to be visible and to widen the following distance to allow enough time and space to stop safely. 

Slow down. Braking takes longer on slippery roads — the slower you go, the easier it will be for you to maintain control and stop your vehicle.

Don't slow down so much that you become a risk to other drivers. Rather move off the road surface than getting to a complete stall in areas of poor visibility.

