'Subdued' child abuse accused found fit to attend court proceedings

Galinda Nelson, who runs a Western Cape NPO, has been found fit to attend court proceedings against her.

She previously refused to attend a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation.

Nelson is accused of chaining a child to a bed and beating another with a horsewhip.

The case against a "subdued" Galinda Nelson, accused of chaining a child to a bed and beating another with a horsewhip, will go to trial in November.



Nelson, who reportedly runs the non-profit organisation Cardinal Halyard International, appeared in the Worcester Magistrate's Court on Thursday after going for psychiatric observation following erratic behaviour at her previous appearances on charges of child abuse.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said she has been found fit to attend proceedings and her trial date has been set down for 3 and 4 November.

She is out on warning.

Nelson last week had to be escorted to her psychiatric appointment after she previously refused to attend the evaluation.

This after she disrupted proceedings earlier this year when she locked herself in the court bathroom, claiming that security personnel had been "abusive" towards her shortly before her appearance.

After being referred for a provisional evaluation by a psychiatrist, she refused to accompany the two officers arranged to escort her to the appointment, which then had to be cancelled.

Two years ago, the Worcester Standard reported that she had 12 children in her care, aged between two and 16.

They had been found in a temporary building in the Scherpenjeuwel District where police said a 16-year-old had allegedly been chained by the neck for three days, while her biological child, 15, had allegedly been beaten daily.