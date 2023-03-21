1h ago

Share

Substation fault cuts power to Bloemfontein, restoration time uncertain

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A power outage plunged Bloemfontein into darkness on Monday night.
A power outage plunged Bloemfontein into darkness on Monday night.
PHOTO: Getty Images
  • A fault at a Bloemfontein substation caused a city-wide power outage on Monday night.
  • Large parts of the city remained without electricity on Tuesday morning.
  • The time required to repair the fault was yet to be determined, said power utility Centlec.

Four babies were born at a Bloemfontein hospital, despite the city facing widespread power outages on Monday night.

The power outage, which plunged the city into darkness at around 19:00, was caused by a fault at a substation.

The power outage was caused by a failure at the Harvard substation and saw "the whole city of Bloemfontein" without power.

"Upon investigation, our personnel discovered that the outage occurred due to equipment failure caused by a system fault," said Lele Mamatu, a spokesperson for power utility Centlec.

During the power outage, four babies – two boys and two girls – were born at Mangaung University Community Partnership Programme (MUCPP) health centre, said Free State Department of Health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi.

The department said generators had immediately kicked in to save lives at affected public facilities. These included Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital, Universitas Academic Hospital, Free State Psychiatric Hospital, National District Hospital, the Mangaung University Community Partnership Programme health centre, and Batho Clinic.

"The health facilities seamlessly switched on to diesel-run generators, which kicked in without any glitches and sustained life-saving health activities at different health facilities," said Mvambi.

READ | How a power outage at Eikenhof pump station affects Joburg's water supply

Mamatu said the switching-on process had already begun on Monday night while a team worked to clear the fault and reconnect electricity in all areas.

On Monday night, Eskom restored supply and the northern and western lines were switched on.

"Load is currently being taken at Noordstad, Tempe, Dan Pienaar, Bayswater, Naval Park, the CBD, Showgrounds, Coronation, Shannon A and B, Bloemdustria, Tibbie Visser, Arcadia, Limousine, Maselspoort, Estoire, Park West, Universitas, Pellissier, Spitskop, and Fichardt Park," Centlec said on Monday night.

However, southern line feeders are still affected.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, the Mangaung Municipality said residents were still experiencing power outages.

"The technical team discovered that the outage occurred due to equipment failure caused by a systems fault," the municipality added.

Mamatu said a team was on-site to clean the equipment and replace the damaged components on the feeder that supplies the southern parts of the city.

"At this stage, restoration time cannot be predicted," said Matamu.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
centlecfree statebloemfonteinservice delivery
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the SA government investigating Chinese online fashion retailer Shein over its business practices?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It’s a waste of resources that should go to local trade
30% - 1286 votes
I think Shein is being unfairly targeted
10% - 437 votes
Dig up the dirt! We must look out for SA retailers
43% - 1871 votes
I don’t mind, as long as the customer doesn’t suffer
18% - 765 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.56
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.73
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.93
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.40
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Platinum
986.78
+0.3%
Palladium
1,416.03
-0.1%
Gold
1,967.93
-0.6%
Silver
22.43
-0.5%
Brent Crude
73.79
+1.1%
Top 40
68,799
0.0%
All Share
74,271
0.0%
Resource 10
65,660
0.0%
Industrial 25
99,818
0.0%
Financial 15
15,066
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo