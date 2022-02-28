'Suffering' Mpumalanga residents, business owners appeal to Eskom to end load reduction

Residents and business owners in some Mpumalanga villages say Eskom's load reduction is costing them money.

Some residents have resorted to using paraffin primus stoves and open fires to cook food.

Eskom says it started load reduction in August 2020 due to a substantially high trend of energy demand during peak periods.

Many residents and business owners in various areas of the Thembisile Hani Local Municipality in Mpumalanga have appealed to Eskom to suspend or end its scheduled power supply cuts, saying they have made their lives difficult.

The residents and business owners made the plea following sporadic power outages implemented by Eskom through its system of load reduction.

Bheki Msiza of Vezubuhle Village told News24 on Friday his barbershop was now struggling to generate a profit because of daily power outages.

Msiza said:

We experience power outages between 5pm and 7pm every day in this village.

"I was getting many customers late in the afternoons and closing my business at 8pm before this thing (load reduction) started late last year.

"I'm now forced to close at 5pm when most of my customers come back home from work and want to visit my business to have their hair cut. Eskom must end this thing because I might be forced to close my business and remain without an income."

'We are suffering'

Elsie Nkadimeng of Phola Park Village said there were also power outages in her village every day between 17:00 and 19:00.

She added she had resorted to using a paraffin primus stove or open fire to cook food for her family every evening.

Nkadimeng said:

We spend a lot of money on electricity and we have to spend more money to buy paraffin and fire wood every month.

"We are suffering. This load reduction is worse than load shedding because it does not end."

News24 arrived at one filling station in Kwaggafontein on Thursday at about 17:00.

Many motorists, who wanted to purchase petrol and pay by debit card, were turned away by petrol attendants as speed point card swiping machines were not working due to network connection problems caused by the power outage.

High energy demand

Thembisile Hani Local Municipality spokesperson Simphiwe Mokoka said the municipality was also affected by load reduction, adding it was using backup power generators.

In a statement sent to News24 on Friday by the Nkangala District's communication and stakeholder management practitioner, Phemelo Biloane, Eskom said it started load reduction in August 2020 and made its customers aware of it.

The power utility added it started load reduction because of what it called a substantially high trend of energy demand.

"Eskom continues to record a substantially high trend of energy demand during peak periods in the mornings and evenings between 05:00 and 09:00, and again between 17:00 and 21:00, respectively," it said.

It continued:

Load reduction is therefore Eskom's immediate response to safeguard its assets from repeated failure and damage due to overloading caused by illegal connections, meter bypasses and tampering with electricity infrastructure. Mpumalanga province is not spared in the implementation of load reduction.

Eskom added an impact analysis of electricity theft was periodically conducted to identify areas where overloading and equipment failure frequently occurred.

It said this was intended to determine the duration of load reduction required to save its infrastructure and minimise the inconvenience to its customers.

