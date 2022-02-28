17m ago

add bookmark

'Suffering' Mpumalanga residents, business owners appeal to Eskom to end load reduction

accreditation
Warren Mabona, Correspondent
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A view of Eskom's Medupi coal-fired power station from the Maropong township outside Lephalale.
A view of Eskom's Medupi coal-fired power station from the Maropong township outside Lephalale.
Getty Images
  • Residents and business owners in some Mpumalanga villages say Eskom's load reduction is costing them money.
  • Some residents have resorted to using paraffin primus stoves and open fires to cook food.
  • Eskom says it started load reduction in August 2020 due to a substantially high trend of energy demand during peak periods.

Many residents and business owners in various areas of the Thembisile Hani Local Municipality in Mpumalanga have appealed to Eskom to suspend or end its scheduled power supply cuts, saying they have made their lives difficult.

The residents and business owners made the plea following sporadic power outages implemented by Eskom through its system of load reduction.

Bheki Msiza of Vezubuhle Village told News24 on Friday his barbershop was now struggling to generate a profit because of daily power outages.

Msiza said:

We experience power outages between 5pm and 7pm every day in this village.

"I was getting many customers late in the afternoons and closing my business at 8pm before this thing (load reduction) started late last year.

"I'm now forced to close at 5pm when most of my customers come back home from work and want to visit my business to have their hair cut. Eskom must end this thing because I might be forced to close my business and remain without an income."

'We are suffering'

Elsie Nkadimeng of Phola Park Village said there were also power outages in her village every day between 17:00 and 19:00.

She added she had resorted to using a paraffin primus stove or open fire to cook food for her family every evening.

Nkadimeng said:

We spend a lot of money on electricity and we have to spend more money to buy paraffin and fire wood every month.

"We are suffering. This load reduction is worse than load shedding because it does not end."

News24 arrived at one filling station in Kwaggafontein on Thursday at about 17:00.

Many motorists, who wanted to purchase petrol and pay by debit card, were turned away by petrol attendants as speed point card swiping machines were not working due to network connection problems caused by the power outage.

High energy demand

Thembisile Hani Local Municipality spokesperson Simphiwe Mokoka said the municipality was also affected by load reduction, adding it was using backup power generators.

In a statement sent to News24 on Friday by the Nkangala District's communication and stakeholder management practitioner, Phemelo Biloane, Eskom said it started load reduction in August 2020 and made its customers aware of it.

The power utility added it started load reduction because of what it called a substantially high trend of energy demand.

"Eskom continues to record a substantially high trend of energy demand during peak periods in the mornings and evenings between 05:00 and 09:00, and again between 17:00 and 21:00, respectively," it said.

It continued: 

Load reduction is therefore Eskom's immediate response to safeguard its assets from repeated failure and damage due to overloading caused by illegal connections, meter bypasses and tampering with electricity infrastructure. Mpumalanga province is not spared in the implementation of load reduction.

Eskom added an impact analysis of electricity theft was periodically conducted to identify areas where overloading and equipment failure frequently occurred.

It said this was intended to determine the duration of load reduction required to save its infrastructure and minimise the inconvenience to its customers.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskommbombelampumalangainfrastructureservice deliveryelectricity
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Aiden Markram be dropped for the 2nd Test against New Zealand?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He's had his chance and now it's time for someone else.
57% - 2154 votes
No! Markram is one of our best batsmen and a return to form is around the corner.
43% - 1628 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.33
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.49
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.12
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.02
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Gold
1,909.49
+1.1%
Silver
24.37
+0.4%
Palladium
2,510.00
+6.0%
Platinum
1,064.50
+0.4%
Brent Crude
97.93
-1.2%
Top 40
67,719
0.0%
All Share
74,206
0.0%
Resource 10
79,348
0.0%
Industrial 25
85,988
0.0%
Financial 15
15,851
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo