Suitcase murder: Alutha Pasile convicted of killing University of Fort Hare student

Malibongwe Dayimani
Malibongwe Dayimani

Alutha Pasile, the 25-year-old man accused of murdering and dismembering University of Fort Hare student Nosicelo Mtebeni in August, has been found guilty in the Eastern Cape High Court in East London.

Pasile pleaded guilty to the murder of his girlfriend and to defeating the ends of justice for trying to conceal the murder by stuffing Mtebeni's body into a suitcase and bag.  

Pre-sentencing proceedings got under way on Monday when the State presented its evidence .

Pasile was arrested on 19 August after residents found Mtebeni's body parts on the street in the East London suburb of Quigney. More body parts were found in his possession inside room five of a 10-bedroom commune house the pair shared with other tenants.

The National Prosecuting Authority previously revealed that Pasile confessed that he committed the crimes after he discovered that she had been unfaithful. 

Mtebeni, the daughter of an unemployed mother and street hawker father, was going to be the first person to graduate in the family. She was dead set on removing her family from a life of poverty, and was in her final year of law studies.

She was due to graduate in April 2022.

Mtebeni was buried on 4 September at her ancestral home of Matatiele in a funeral that was jointly organised by the University of Fort Hare and the Eastern Cape government.  

The case continues.

