Sunday Times must reveal its 'puppet masters' behind SARS, SAPS stories - media panel

The Sunday Times has been asked to make a "full disclosure" of how it was misled to further a "parallel political project" that had devastating consequences for the SA Revenue Service (SARS) and senior police officers.

Retired Judge Kathy Satchwell released a report by her independent panel into media ethics and credibility, done for the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef), on Monday.

The panel, which consisted of Satchwell and veteran journalists Nikiwe Bikitsha and Rich Mkhondo, recommended that the Sunday Times issue a "full and unreserved apology" to people like former SARS officials Ivan Pillay and Johann van Loggerenberg and General Johan Booysen, the former Hawks boss in KwaZulu-Natal, who were incorrectly implicated in false stories about renditions, a so-called "hit squad" and a SARS investigative unit that was labelled "rogue".

The panel was critical of previous apologies issued by the newspaper to the victims of its stories.

"The panel believes the Sunday Times should make full disclosure of the nature and extent of the 'parallel political project' which the Sunday Times avers took place and that led to the 'abuse', providing details of the persons involved and their actions as well as the wrongdoings or failures of all journalists, editors, editorial and administrative staff involved," the panel recommended.

According to Satchwell and her colleagues, the Sunday Times:

Failed in the most basic tenets of journalistic practice including failing to give any or adequate opportunity to the affected parties to respond to the stories to be published pre-publication and failing to seek credible and sourced validation of the allegations made against individuals; and that such failures caused great emotional and financial harm to the individuals concerned, their families and their careers. Full and complete retraction of incorrect or false or malicious allegations or commentary is to be made.

Sunday Times editor S'thembiso Msomi responded in a statement, saying they would "study the report further in the coming days as we believe that it has some valuable suggestions for our newsroom going forward".

He said the newspaper "remain[s] committed to truthful, independent and accountable journalism and pledge to work closely with Sanef and other role players to help improve the craft".

The panel further recommended that the Sunday Times establish a chair in ethics in journalism at one of South Africa's formerly black universities, making payment for the full foundation thereof to the relevant university.

"The chair should not be named after the Sunday Times or any holding company but after an investigative journalist of high moral and professional calibre whose media work has contributed to the development and/or maintenance of constitutional democracy in South Africa".

The newspaper is expected to submit the work and culture of its newsroom to scrutiny and assessment by an independent panel every five years.

The panel released 69 recommendations as part of its 329-page report, with an emphasis on editorial independence and new models of funding journalism in the future, including taxation incentives and exemptions as well as charging levies on online advertising revenue routed offshore by online platforms.

The panel recommended that journalists refuse to provide publicity to or attend briefings by "any group that excludes specified journalists or titles from its events or encourages attacks on or harassment of media workers".

The full report is available on Sanef's website.

