50m ago

add bookmark

Sunday Times must reveal its 'puppet masters' behind SARS, SAPS stories - media panel

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)

The Sunday Times has been asked to make a "full disclosure" of how it was misled to further a "parallel political project" that had devastating consequences for the SA Revenue Service (SARS) and senior police officers.

Retired Judge Kathy Satchwell released a report by her independent panel into media ethics and credibility, done for the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef), on Monday.

The panel, which consisted of Satchwell and veteran journalists Nikiwe Bikitsha and Rich Mkhondo, recommended that the Sunday Times issue a "full and unreserved apology" to people like former SARS officials Ivan Pillay and Johann van Loggerenberg and General Johan Booysen, the former Hawks boss in KwaZulu-Natal, who were incorrectly implicated in false stories about renditions, a so-called "hit squad" and a SARS investigative unit that was labelled "rogue". 

The panel was critical of previous apologies issued by the newspaper to the victims of its stories. 

"The panel believes the Sunday Times should make full disclosure of the nature and extent of the 'parallel political project' which the Sunday Times avers took place and that led to the 'abuse', providing details of the persons involved and their actions as well as the wrongdoings or failures of all journalists, editors, editorial and administrative staff involved," the panel recommended. 

According to Satchwell and her colleagues, the Sunday Times:

Failed in the most basic tenets of journalistic practice including failing to give any or adequate opportunity to the affected parties to respond to the stories to be published pre-publication and failing to seek credible and sourced validation of the allegations made against individuals; and that such failures caused great emotional and financial harm to the individuals concerned, their families and their careers. Full and complete retraction of incorrect or false or malicious allegations or commentary is to be made.

Sunday Times editor S'thembiso Msomi responded in a statement, saying they would "study the report further in the coming days as we believe that it has some valuable suggestions for our newsroom going forward".

He said the newspaper "remain[s] committed to truthful, independent and accountable journalism and pledge to work closely with Sanef and other role players to help improve the craft".

The panel further recommended that the Sunday Times establish a chair in ethics in journalism at one of South Africa's formerly black universities, making payment for the full foundation thereof to the relevant university.

"The chair should not be named after the Sunday Times or any holding company but after an investigative journalist of high moral and professional calibre whose media work has contributed to the development and/or maintenance of constitutional democracy in South Africa". 

The newspaper is expected to submit the work and culture of its newsroom to scrutiny and assessment by an independent panel every five years.

The panel released 69 recommendations as part of its 329-page report, with an emphasis on editorial independence and new models of funding journalism in the future, including taxation incentives and exemptions as well as charging levies on online advertising revenue routed offshore by online platforms. 

The panel recommended that journalists refuse to provide publicity to or attend briefings by "any group that excludes specified journalists or titles from its events or encourages attacks on or harassment of media workers". 

The full report is available on Sanef's website.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sunday timesmedia
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
52% - 7559 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
44% - 6318 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 582 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.25
(-0.17)
ZAR/GBP
20.69
(-0.13)
ZAR/EUR
18.40
(-0.19)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(-0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.35)
Gold
1834.30
(+1.21)
Silver
24.93
(+2.27)
Platinum
1080.50
(+1.55)
Brent Crude
54.81
(0.00)
Palladium
2373.50
(-0.11)
All Share
63713.87
(+0.26)
Top 40
58548.17
(+0.17)
Financial 15
11904.46
(-0.10)
Industrial 25
84813.75
(+1.20)
Resource 10
63219.33
(-1.00)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo