46m ago

add bookmark

Sunday Times slams Dudu Myeni for 'manhandling' photographer outside Zuma trial

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni
Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni
Marietie Gericke

The Sunday Times, and its online sister publication TimesLIVE, have condemned the alleged assault of its photographer, Sandile Ndlovu, by former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday, during the corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma.

The publication said that while attending proceedings, Ndlovu spotted Myeni, "... a close confidante of Zuma, in conversation with another of his supporters, Carl Niehaus, and photographed them together".

"However, despite being in a public place, inside the high court building near the entrance, Myeni took exception to Ndlovu's performance of his duties and manhandled him.

"The media is entitled to report on events in court buildings, to photograph individuals and their supporters outside court, and to cover proceedings inside the court room with the permission of the presiding officer," it added.

The publication called on Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to ensure courts were places where journalists were able to work unimpeded, so as to inform readers, viewers, and listeners about cases being heard and the events around them.

More to follow.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sunday timesdudu myenipietermaritzburgkwazulu-natalcourtsmedia
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 5920 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2492 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.58
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.00
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
15.89
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.84
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.6%
Gold
1,962.95
+0.8%
Silver
25.32
+2.2%
Palladium
2,502.00
+3.2%
Platinum
986.00
+0.7%
Brent Crude
102.78
+2.1%
Top 40
67,425
-0.5%
All Share
74,430
-0.5%
Resource 10
82,851
-0.3%
Industrial 25
79,493
-0.5%
Financial 15
17,024
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot

09 Apr

We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot
From pumping petrol to working in a law firm - EC LLB graduate Siphenkosi Nqoro...

08 Apr

From pumping petrol to working in a law firm - EC LLB graduate Siphenkosi Nqoro gets dream job
WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off...

07 Apr

WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off the streets
Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month

06 Apr

Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo