Sunday's weather: Warnings of severe thunderstorms, flooding for Gauteng, North West and Mpumalanga

Rain and overcast weather.

News24

Severe thunderstorms are expected over Gauteng and parts of the North West and Mpumalanga.

Severe weather alerts:

Severe thunderstorms with a likelihood of minor impacts, including localised flooding, are expected over Gauteng, the north-eastern parts of the North West, Mpumalanga Highveld and southern parts of Limpopo.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be cloudy and cool with widespread showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will have morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool with widespread to scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-east. It will be cold to extremely cold over the escarpment.

Limpopo will have morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers in the southern and western parts.

The North West will be fine and warm in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east. It will be cloudy in the north-east with widespread showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, but scattered in the north-east.

The Northern Cape will be fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cold in the south.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cool along the south coast and eastern interior at first, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and cool but warm in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but easterly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool, with light rain and showers along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly to easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool, with light rain and showers in places south of the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy with morning fog over the south western high grounds, otherwise cold but cool in places in the east. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected but scattered in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.


The forecast for 11 October.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

